Spain's best chefs unite against rare diseases

Juan Soto Malaga Thursday, 9 April 2026, 15:57 Share

Some of Spain's best chefs will trade their haute cuisine kitchens for a day of shared cooking with hospitality students at the Anantara Villa Padierna hotel in Benahavís on 20 April. The eighth Chefs for Children charity event combines health, education and hope for thousands of families living with the reality of rare diseases.

A total of 60 chefs, including 12 with three Michelin stars, wil participate in this year's initiative, which aims to promote healthy eating habits from childhood and donate all funds to the Feder association.

Chefs for Children has become a fixture on Malaga province's charity calendar. The event consists of two parts. One is the cooking exchange experience during which the chefs will teach children how to build mindful and healthy eating habits. The other is the charity gala dinner with a menu by Michelin-starred chefs from the province.

Those interested in supporting the cause can now purchase tickets on the website: Chefsforchildren.es.

Mayor of Benahavís José Antonio Mena stated during the presentation of the event that it is a privilege for the town to once again host this charity event, now in its eighth year and for the fourth consecutive year in the area. "Thank you to the chefs and the children, who bring visibility to all of this," he said. He expressed his hope that this year "more people will sign up than in previous years".

Event organiser Pilar Candil said that rare diseases are defined as those with a low prevalence, affecting fewer than five people per 10,000 inhabitants. These include ailments as diverse as epidermolysis bullosa (butterfly skin), brittle bone disease, ALS, tuberous sclerosis and cystic fibrosis. "It is estimated that there are more than 7,000 rare diseases affecting 300 million people worldwide and three million in Spain," she said.

Speaking on behalf of Feder, Rosa Elba expressed her gratitude to Chefs for Children for choosing them. "It's a fantastic, innovative initiative that will give us visibility and allow children to discover that healthy eating isn't boring," she said.

Elba used the opportunity to highlight the importance of newborn screening and increasing the number of diseases it targets - something Feder has been advocating for for many years. "Everything is a struggle for us because it feels as though we’re invisible; we need society to understand us and for things as simple as parking a car not to feel like a privilege," she said.

General manager of Anantara Villa Padierna Javier Fiera said that "it is a true honour to participate in and represent the hospitality profession". He stated that it is important for them to give back to the community some of the wealth they generate, whether in Thailand, where the chain began, or in the West.

Manolo Fernández from the association of municipalities of the western Costa del Sol said that "the Costa del Sol will always be involved in charity projects and especially in those that have the power to help these families".

José María Bergillos from the regional ministry of agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development agreed with him and said that the pairing of cuisine with quality agricultural and fishery products "is a magnificent way to highlight the Andalusian brand". "It is a strategic sector and we must work harder to maintain Europe's food sovereignty," he said.

An event chefs love

The charity event is especially beloved by chefs, who eagerly anticipate it year after year, eager to help. One of them is José Carlos García (one Michelin star), who has already participated in several workshops this year and appreciates the warm reception from parents. "It was quite moving because we ended up throwing flour at each other, laughing and hugging," he said.

Another contributor to several events has been Mario Cachinero, head chef of Skina (two Michelin stars). "We also learn because life can throw many challenges your way and you can never stop smiling and eating well, because it's the best medicine there is," he stated.

David Olivas, chef at Back (one Michelin star), believes that the most important thing is to teach children about the products available so they can learn which ones are the most natural. "This kind of education should begin in school because, ultimately, we are what we eat," he said.

Mauricio Giovanini and Pia Ninci, from Messina (one Michelin star), also spoke at the presentation, saying that it's a great experience for the participating chefs as well, because it allows them to have fun and cook for the enjoyment of the attendees. No effort is too small when it comes to helping those who need it most, especially children.