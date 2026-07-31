Salvitxada recipe: How to make Catalonia's smoky sauce

DPA 31/07/2026 a las 10:12h.

Salvitxada is a traditional sauce from Catalonia, where it is served with grilled spring onions.

The secret to its flavour lies in long roasting: peppers, tomatoes and garlic caramelise in the oven, developing a deep, almost smoky sweetness.

The vegetables are then blended with almonds to a creamy consistency. The almonds add a delicate, nutty note and texture to the sauce, while red wine vinegar provides a fresh acidity. Those who like it can add a little heat with chillies.

The dip goes well with many grilled vegetables, but above all - as in Spain - with grilled spring onions known as calçots. If those are not to hand, grilled leek makes a fine substitute. Hearty meat dishes, such as grilled lamb chops, also pair well with the dip.

The wine recommendation to accompany Salvitxada comes, naturally, from Spain: a sparkling Cava pairs perfectly with the acidity of the dip. Those who prefer red wine should reach for a fruity Garnacha.