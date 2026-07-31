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Salvitxada recipe: How to make Catalonia's smoky sauce

The secret to its flavour lies in long roasting: peppers, tomatoes and garlic caramelise in the oven

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Salvitxada recipe: How to make Catalonia&#039;s smoky sauce

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Salvitxada is a traditional sauce from Catalonia, where it is served with grilled spring onions.

The secret to its flavour lies in long roasting: peppers, tomatoes and garlic caramelise in the oven, developing a deep, almost smoky sweetness.

The vegetables are then blended with almonds to a creamy consistency. The almonds add a delicate, nutty note and texture to the sauce, while red wine vinegar provides a fresh acidity. Those who like it can add a little heat with chillies.

The dip goes well with many grilled vegetables, but above all - as in Spain - with grilled spring onions known as calçots. If those are not to hand, grilled leek makes a fine substitute. Hearty meat dishes, such as grilled lamb chops, also pair well with the dip.

The wine recommendation to accompany Salvitxada comes, naturally, from Spain: a sparkling Cava pairs perfectly with the acidity of the dip. Those who prefer red wine should reach for a fruity Garnacha.

Recipe

Ingredients for six servings

  • 2 red peppers

  • 2 tomatoes

  • 8 garlic cloves (medium-sized)

  • 2 red chilli peppers (optional)

  • 100 g whole almonds (blanched)

  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • salt and pepper

  • 3 bunches of spring onions

  • 3 leeks

Method

  • Halve the peppers and tomatoes. Remove the stalks from both and the seeds from the peppers. Wrap the unpeeled garlic cloves airtight - for example in aluminium foil or in a small sealable ovenproof dish.

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C fan. Place the peppers and tomatoes cut-side down in a baking dish. Add the wrapped garlic cloves.

  • Roast the vegetables for approximately 1 hour, until the skin of the peppers is blackened in places.

  • Remove the baking dish from the oven and cover briefly with a damp, clean kitchen towel - this helps loosen the skin - then peel the skin from the peppers. Press the garlic out of its skin. Wash the chillies and remove the seeds and stalks.

  • Blend the peppers, tomatoes, garlic, almonds, chilli (optional), vinegar and olive oil in a food processor until smooth.

  • Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Wash and dry the spring onions or leeks and rub all over with a little olive oil. Sear briefly on the grill over high heat, then cook over indirect heat for approximately 5-7 minutes, depending on preference, until the spring onions or leek are tender-crisp or soft.

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Salvitxada recipe: How to make Catalonia's smoky sauce

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Salvitxada recipe: How to make Catalonia's smoky sauce