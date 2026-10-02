Sabores Almería brings its quality and creativity to Malaga

SUR in Engish Málaga 02/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:24h.

The Sabores Almería gourmet brand, backed by the Almeria provincial authority, returns to SUR Wines & Gourmet to showcase a range built on tradition, craftsmanship and authenticity, with top-quality products grown in what's often called the garden of Europe. That approach has helped the Almeria brand establish itself in national and international markets as a strong option for anyone looking for original, versatile flavours that pair well with almost any type of food.

At this year's edition of the Malaga trade fair, an important date for the sector in a market as demanding and competitive as Andalucía and the Costa del Sol, Sabores Almería is bringing seven companies that reflect what the brand stands for: quality, originality and innovation that still respects its roots, along with something increasingly valued by both trade visitors and the public: versatility.

Among these companies are two wineries, Sierra Almagrera and Cepa Bosquet; two pâté and preserves producers, Vegavilanos and DeSuflí; a drinks company, Licores Naturales; a cured meats producer, Peña Cruz; and a fruit and vegetable grower, Nijasol. The wineries reflect the Mediterranean climate and the region's distinctive mineral-rich soil, along with the care that goes into every stage of production, while the other companies taking part, which come from different parts of the food and drink sector, show how well their products can be paired with wine.

In the search for the perfect match for each wine, Sabores Almería offers something to suit almost any taste. That's why SUR Wines & Gourmet is such a valuable platform for trade professionals to see this side of the Almeria brand for themselves.

The Almeria provincial authority's deputy for the Presidency and Province Promotion, Carlos Sánchez, said: "Our presence at this professional forum in Malaga shows just how well Sabores Almería is doing, having become a must at every major industry event held in Spain. The brands attending will get the chance to meet directly with the key players working in Malaga and the rest of Andalucía, which opens up great opportunities for sales and new business."

He added that the event comes during a busy October for food and drink, with Sabores Almería having already made its mark at events including San Sebastián Gastronomika, Fruit Attraction in Madrid and the latest edition of SIAL Paris. "We'll keep attending these events to help the brand reach new markets abroad, so more and more Sabores Almería companies can sell their products overseas. All of that means growth, success and prosperity for the companies and for the province of Almeria," he said.

Physical shop and online store

One of the most important steps the Almeria gourmet brand has taken in recent years has been setting up two outlets that connect it directly with customers in Spain and abroad. These are the Sabores Almería food space, in the heart of the city (Paseo de Almería, 34), and an online shop at saboresalmeria.store.

The physical shop is a multipurpose space used for promoting and selling products from the Almeria gourmet brand. In addition to selling more than 1,500 products directly, its kitchen is used for presentations, tastings and cooking demonstrations featuring local produce. Through the website, customers can browse the brand's products in a few clicks and have them delivered within days of placing an order.

Free registration for trade professionals

For its latest edition, SUR Wines & Gourmet is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition of the event can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html