Sabor a Málaga returns for the latest edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet

SUR in English Málaga 23/09/2026 a las 18:02h.

Sabor a Málaga, the food and agricultural brand promoted by the Malaga provincial authority (Diputación) to highlight the quality of products from across the province, will once again return to SUR Wines & Gourmet for its latest edition at the NH Málaga hotel on 26 October.

The brand is finalising its selection of exhibitors and expects around 20 producers from across the province to take part. This year's event will place particular emphasis on wineries producing wines protected by the Málaga and Sierras de Málaga protected designations of origin, alongside extra virgin olive oils (EVOOs) and goat's cheeses that have won awards at various Sabor a Málaga competitions organised by the Diputación. Other businesses showcasing a range of gourmet products will also be represented, highlighting the quality and expertise of Malaga's food producers.

Sabor a Málaga will announce details of the tastings planned for this year's event in the coming weeks. The sessions will help introduce the brand's products to the professionals attending the trade show.

Nearly 650 businesses form part of the brand

Since its launch in 2011, almost 650 businesses, including producers, retailers and restaurants, have joined the Sabor a Málaga brand.

The brand also brings together products covered by several protected designations of origin, including Málaga and Sierras de Málaga wines, which will have a prominent presence at SUR Wines & Gourmet, as well as Malaga raisins, Aloreña de Málaga olives and Malaga honey.

Together, these products reflect the diversity and richness of Malaga's agricultural and food industry, offering consumers a wide range of flavours, aromas and colours throughout the year.

Attendance at every edition

Sabor a Málaga has participated in every edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet since the event was launched. The brand has used the trade show as a platform to showcase the quality and variety of Malaga's wines and gourmet products to industry professionals.

Free registration for industry professionals

The event is expected to attract a record number of visitors. Wine and gourmet food professionals wishing to attend the sixth edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet can register for free through the event's website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html