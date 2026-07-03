Spain claims eight spots in Europe's inaugural 50 Best Bars list

Spain has always been a country of bars: the corner bar, the beach bar, even the slightly disreputable dive down the street. Today, however, it ... can also boast some of the finest establishments in Europe, with the inaugural edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars featuring eight Spanish venues.

The listing, which provides a definitive guide to the current trends shaping high-end mixology, shows how, much like the world of fine dining, storytelling now carries as much weight as technical virtuosity.

Barcelona was undoubtedly the star of the show. Boasting six bars in the ranking, the city has cemented its position as a global cocktail destination, much like Copenhagen did for New Nordic cuisine or Lima during the peak of the Latin American gastronomic boom.

Vibrant scene

Discerning drinkers no longer travel to Barcelona for one specific venue, but rather for the opportunity to explore a diverse and vibrant ecosystem of styles.

Sips and Paradiso, which topped the broader global rankings in 2023 and 2022, respectively, both slipped slightly this year. The former, Marc Álvarez and Simone Caporale’s venue which they prefer to call a "drinks bar" rather than a traditional cocktail bar, was named the third-best in Europe. Its philosophy favours minimalism and intimacy with the guest over grand theatricality.

Paradiso followed in ninth place. While entering through the fake fridge door of a pastrami shop remains part of the ritual, reducing Giacomo Giannotti’s project to a mere gimmick would sell it short. Behind the spectacle lies one of the most influential concepts in contemporary mixology, pioneering the industry's shift towards local sourcing and sustainability.

Provenance over performance

The list also reflects a broader shift in consumer tastes. Where pure spectacle once dominated, bars that place as much emphasis on produce and provenance as on execution are gaining ground.

Aldea, also in Barcelona, lands at number 26. It exemplifies this trend with its focus on wild fermentation, locally sourced ingredients and a rustic aesthetic.

Two icons of classic cocktail-making followed closely behind: 14 de la Rosa at number 35 and Boadas at 36. Boadas, which opened its doors in 1933, champions meticulous craftsmanship, impeccable service and timeless style.

Rounding off Barcelona's impressive showing was Foco at number 48, where British bartenders Tom Godfrey and Theo Quinn reinterpret classic serves with precision and unexpected twists, including an Old Fashioned infused with doughnuts.

Other rivals

Rivalling Barcelona’s dominance on the list is Athens. The Greek capital emerged as the other major powerhouse on the map, matching Barcelona with six entries, several of which dominated the top tier.

Line claimed the coveted number one spot, followed closely by The Bar in Front of the Bar at number two. Barro Negro took 13th, Baba au Rum 33rd, and The Clumsies 47th. Gorilla, located in Thessaloniki, rounded off the Greek contingent at number 50.

Madrid's presence was concentrated towards the lower end of the rankings, but its entries made a significant impact. Angelita, at number 45, has made "farm-to-glass" its hallmark. Run by the Villalón family, the bar focuses on low-intervention creations, local sourcing and zero waste, making it one of the most sustainable bars on the continent.

Just behind at number 46 was Salmón Gurú. Founder Diego Cabrera famously turned his colourful, exuberant style into a global benchmark at a time when the cocktail world sought to dazzle at all costs. While his ranking has dipped, he remains a titan of the scene, with the shift reflecting changing industry sensibilities rather than a decline in standard.

Ultimately, this first European edition of the 50 Best Bars confirms that the world's finest bars are increasingly operating like elite restaurants, where terroir, produce, sustainability and identity are paramount. It's a fitting evolution for a country like Spain, which has always understood that a bar is about far more than simply having a drink.