Puerto Banús to host exclusive gastronomic gala with Michelin chef Mario Sandoval

SUR in English Marbella 09/07/2026 a las 17:09h.

The Muelle de Honor in Puerto Banús will host an exclusive gastronomic gala this Saturday, 11 July, featuring renowned chef Mario Sandoval, whose Madrid restaurant boasts two Michelin stars.

The event marks a culinary milestone for the Costa del Sol, bringing the chef behind a two-Michelin-starred restaurant to Puerto Banús for the first time. Guests will enjoy an evening showcasing the highest standards of fine dining.

Sandoval is the chef behind Madrid's acclaimed Coque restaurant. In 2013, he received Spain's National Gastronomy Award for Best Chef. Coque has since earned two Michelin stars, three Repsol Suns and a Michelin Green Star in recognition of its commitment to sustainability.

Celebrated for combining innovation, research and respect for culinary tradition, Sandoval has created a bespoke menu for the occasion. The dining experience will highlight exceptional ingredients, creativity and technical excellence.

An unforgettable evening

Set against the prestigious backdrop of the Muelle de Honor, the gala will bring together food lovers, business leaders, public officials and prominent figures from the social scene. The combination of world-class cuisine and the distinctive atmosphere of Puerto Banús promises an unforgettable evening.

The annual gala continues to establish Puerto Banús as a venue for major international gastronomic events, reinforcing its position as a destination synonymous with luxury, lifestyle and outstanding cuisine. Welcoming a chef of Sandoval's calibre reflects the marina's commitment to offering residents and visitors memorable and exclusive experiences.