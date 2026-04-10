La Pataleta: a beach restaurant with a signature touch

Álvaro Payo Torrox Friday, 10 April 2026, 13:46 Share

Set in the idyllic surroundings of El Morche (Torrox), on a seafront promenade overlooking the Mediterranean, La Pataleta stands out as a unique and characterful spot. Bathed in light and calm, it offers the perfect setting to enjoy good food by the sea.

A long-established venue, it has recently begun an exciting new chapter under the direction of Jesús Mulero. The menu focuses on flavourful combinations that are simple yet full of personality, alongside Alicante-style rice dishes. The restaurant itself is full of charm, with different areas offering varied atmospheres and dining experiences, all just steps away from the beach. Together, these elements make La Pataleta by Mulero one of the most appealing beach restaurants of the season.

After working as an executive chef in luxury hotel chains in countries such as Brazil, Belgium and Portugal, Mulero successfully launched his first personal project with the boutique hotel Fuenteplateada in Collado Hermoso (Segovia). Now, with La Pataleta, he fulfils a long-held dream: opening a restaurant in Malaga. “I fell in love with this place as a child, watching Verano Azul,” he says. The chef, therefore, sees this as more than just a professional venture. “I’d like to retire here, with the motivation this business gives me.”

Zoom Chef Jesús Mulero with the team from La Pataleta in front of the restaurant. RG

Even the building itself sets La Pataleta apart. It was originally the show home for one of the area’s first tourist developments. Mulero has transformed it into a space full of charm, with a distinctly Mediterranean feel that avoids clichés and instead offers a fresh take on the style, making the most of its bright setting and surrounding gardens.

A restaurant with four distinct spaces

The restaurant is divided into four clearly defined areas: a chill-out zone, perfect for enjoying a cocktail after a meal; an indoor gastrobar with high tables for more informal bites; a spacious terrace dining area, ideal for lunch and dinner with stunning sea views; and a takeaway service offering everything from roast chicken to rice dishes, all prepared for customers to pick up straight from the seafront.

This flexible setup allows La Pataleta to cater to all kinds of guests, including pets.

A kitchen where the ingredients take centre stage

La Pataleta was conceived as something different within the Costa del Sol dining scene. “Out of respect for local gastronomy, and to stand apart, we avoid competing with the most traditional dishes and instead offer a complementary concept,” explains chef Jesús Mulero. “We focus on simple cooking where the quality of the ingredients really shines.”

The menu features straightforward combinations packed with flavour and personality, shaped by the chef’s many travels and international experience. Dishes include an outstanding octopus leg with sweet potato parmentier and coconut ice cream, a nod to his time in Brazil; a rich beef cheek with demi-glace, chickpeas, spinach and potatoes; and a creamy capon cannelloni, all reflecting his cosmopolitan approach.

Zoom Octopus leg with sweet potato parmentier and coconut ice cream. RG

Special mention must go to the Alicante-style rice dishes, a defining feature that sets La Pataleta apart. These also showcase Mulero’s creative flair, with inventive options such as duck magret with apple or lobster head with pumpkin, alongside classics like black rice, vegetable rice and arroz del señoret.

Zoom Beef cheek with demi-glace, chickpeas, spinach and potatoes. RG

“We’ll be changing the menu every two or three months, introducing new seasonal dishes,” the chef says. Looking ahead to summer, ingredients such as tuna will take centre stage in fresh dishes like tartare. During the summer, the restaurant will also be open continuously for 14 hours a day, with takeaway service running throughout.

Zoom Torrija with vanilla ice cream and dulce de leche. RG

With La Pataleta, Jesús Mulero maintains a close connection to the local area, working with nearby suppliers and aiming to become a hub for social and cultural activity. “Alongside the food, we organise comedy shows, live music and private events, and we offer the option to host celebrations such as birthdays or gatherings here, just 15 metres from the sea,” he explains. This connection to the community is also reflected in initiatives such as sponsoring local sports clubs.

Deeply rooted in its surroundings and built on an inclusive concept that welcomes all, La Pataleta is more than just a restaurant. It becomes a meeting point for locals and visitors alike, where gastronomy and culture come together in a setting defined by the beauty of the Mediterranean.

More information:

Address: Av. de España, 7, 29793 El Morche, Málaga.

Phone: 951 55 35 74.

Web: lapataleta.es

Instagram: @lapataleta.es