Mercadona joins creatine craze with eight-euro product

Rossel Aparicio 22/07/2026 a las 15:11h.

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona has jumped on the bandwagon, now offering one of the most popular supplements: creatine.

The chain recently added this supplement, which was previously only available in specialty shops. Although it's not yet available at all of its locations, this star product sells for just eight euros.

The supermarket chain has chosen Ynsadiet, a Madrid-based herbal and dietary supplement laboratory with over 40 years of experience producing food supplements, dietary products and natural cosmetics.

The product has a neutral flavour and is sold in a 200-gram format.

What is creatine and what is it used for?

Creatine is a substance that our own body produces naturally and that we also obtain through food, especially meat and fish. Its main function is to act as a quick energy reserve in the muscles.

As the Consumer magazine explains, during short bursts of intense exertion, such as weightlifting or sprinting, "creatine helps regenerate ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is the primary energy source for our cells".

Creatine is therefore effective in improving training and performance during short bursts of high-intensity exercise.

Although the supplement is often associated with high-intensity sports, numerous studies have confirmed its benefits for brain health and its ability to counteract muscle and bone loss associated with aging. Research also links creatine supplementation to improved cognitive performance, particularly enhanced short-term memory and reduced mental fatigue.

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