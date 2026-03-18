Marbella to host Spain’s biggest gourmet burger event: The Champions Burger ‘All Star’ tour comes to San Pedro Alcántara

The Mayoress of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, and the Councillor for Youth, Alejandro González, pose with the poster of the event.

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 12:00 Share

The Caridad area in San Pedro Alcántara will host the 'All Star' tour of The Champions Burger, the largest gastronomic event dedicated to gourmet burgers in Spain, from 25 March to 5 April.

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, stressed that the initiative "will allow the city to enjoy the best proposals from past editions, the most viral and the recipes that have set trends throughout the country", and stressed that the event "will take place in a unique location and with a spectacular atmosphere that will evoke the great NBA games".

She pointed out that it is "a very visual set-up in which locals and visitors can enjoy a first class experience, which in addition to food includes entertainment", while highlighting the fact that the event "will bring together in the same space some of the most renowned establishments on the national scene together with local businesses".

The meeting will bring together over 15 of the top-ranked burger restaurants touring the country, in addition to local ones

Councillor for Youth, Alejandro González, said that the inauguration will take place on Wednesday 25 March at 6pm and that the event will be open to the public. The councillor emphasised that "during all these days you will be able to taste burgers that have already become real landmarks and combinations that have revolutionised the gastronomic circuit".

The 'All Star' tour represents a special edition of the usual format of The Champions Burger, in which the competition stops to give way to an exclusive experience with the participants who have already reached the highest level of recognition. The event will bring together over 15 of the burger bars that are touring the country on this tour, in addition to local ones, guaranteeing a wide variety of culinary offerings. The venue will be open daily from 12pm to 12.30am on 25, 26, 29, 30 and 31 March and 5 April and until 1am on 27 and 28 March and 1, 2, 3 and 4 April.

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