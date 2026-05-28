L'Opera Royal brings creative dining to Marbella's seafront

SUR in English Marbella 28/05/2026 a las 17:07h.

Among the wide range of restaurants across Marbella, L'Opera Royal has carved out a place of its own thanks to its distinctive character, creative signature cuisine and warm, personal service. The restaurant combines sophistication with unmistakable French elegance in a privileged setting overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

“L'Opera Royal is a project created by a French family of artists who wanted to offer something different from the usual dining scene in Marbella: signature cuisine with quality ingredients, handcrafted preparation and affordable prices,” explains restaurant manager María Martín Fernández.

A kitchen with its own identity

The menu bears the personal stamp of chef Sebastián García. “We start with French and Mediterranean gastronomy and combine it with flavours, textures and techniques from Latin American and Asian cuisine,” the chef says of his culinary approach.

“We don’t follow trends or fashions. We create our own adaptations and interpretations of dishes with creativity and personality,” adds Sebastián García, highlighting the freedom he enjoys in the kitchen at L'Opera Royal.

As part of its effort to keep surprising diners, the restaurant launched a new summer menu on 13 April featuring standout dishes popular with customers, including the L'Opera Steak Tartar, truffle chicken Milanese, braised octopus legs and a selection of rice dishes. New additions also include salmon with aguachile and cold beetroot served with coconut rice, among other specialities.

“We always work with the best seasonal produce supplied by our providers. We constantly update the menu, which is a true reflection of our culinary identity,” says the chef.

L'Opera Royal also places a strong focus on carefully crafted cocktails. They provide the perfect finishing touch to lunch or dinner, allowing guests to enjoy a refined drink in the restaurant’s fresh Mediterranean atmosphere.

A welcoming atmosphere and personalised service

The elegance and originality of the décor are among L'Opera Royal’s main attractions. Both the indoor dining area and terrace feature abundant greenery, with rich shades of green complemented by warm floral tones and a distinctive tree that serves as the centrepiece of the decoration.

At L'Opera Royal, particular attention is also given to customer service. “We offer a warm and family-friendly atmosphere with attentive and personalised service so customers feel at home,” says the manager.

L'Opera Royal offers an ideal alternative for anyone looking to enjoy high-quality cuisine in Marbella, with an artistic atmosphere and an idyllic setting close to the sea.

More information:

Address: Calle Paco Palma, 1. La Bajadilla, Marbella. (Spain).

Phone: +34 616 54 39 46.

Website: https://loperaroyal.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lopera_royal/?hl=es