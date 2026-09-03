Four Malaga province restaurants named among Spain's 50 best dining terraces for summer

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Marbella inclusion: El Lago in Elviria Hills placed 46th for its lakeside views and seasonal local cuisine.

Four restaurants across Malaga province have been named among the 50 best outdoor dining terraces in Spain in the annual 'TheFork Summer Hits' guide compiled ... by online booking platform TheFork.

The national selection highlights top-performing Spanish dining venues featuring exceptional outdoor settings, high customer review ratings, prime locations and premium culinary experiences.

To qualify, restaurants must maintain a minimum customer rating of 8.5 out of 10 alongside strong booking volumes and review engagement.

Similarly, they all have an average spend per person ranging from 25 euros to 120 euros, "reflecting the great variety and dynamism that characterise this selection".

The list features ten different types of cuisine, including Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian and fusion, among others, as a sign of "the culinary diversity that characterises Spain today".

An Andalusian restaurant tops the ranking: El Cuartel del Mar on La Barrosa beach in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cadiz). TheFork highlights "its prime location overlooking the Atlantic, a Mediterranean cuisine offering centred on fresh produce and an average bill of 60 euros".

The best dining terraces in Malaga province

The list features four Malaga restaurants: El Taller de Larios 10, Lola (renamed Sonora Sky Bites), Príncipe de Asturias (all in Malaga city centre) and El Lago in Marbella.

El Taller de Larios 10 is on the top floor of the centrally located Hotel Vincci Larios 10, right on Calle Larios and overlooking the Cathedral. "It is a space where cuisine is conceived, tested and transformed with each season. A place where every dish is created with purpose, celebrating local produce and what Malaga has to offer at any given moment," restaurant representatives say.

El Taller de Larios 10 is number 16 on the list.

In 22nd place is the Lola Sonora Sky Bites restaurant, on the penultimate floor of the Only You hotel on Alameda Principal: "a space where music, cuisine without labels and signature cocktails come together to create much more than just an experience".

At number 37 is Príncipe de Asturias, located on the first floor of the Gran Hotel Miramar, on Paseo de Reding, overlooking the Pablo Ruiz Picasso promenade.

"Among the various culinary offerings, you'll find a seasonal menu designed by chef Diego Nicas, showcasing some of the finest produce and a wide selection of national and international wines," the restaurant states on its website.

Ranking 46th is El Lago, in the Elviria Hills residential complex in Marbella. The restaurant holds a Sol distinction by the Repsol Guide, for its "cuisine focuses on an extensive menu that seeks to uphold the culinary tradition of El Lago through contemporary, seasonal Andalusian recipes, using local or locally sourced ingredients". Its terrace overlooks a private lake.

Alongside El Cuartel Mar, the national top five includes Il Bocconcino in Adeje (Tenerife), an elegant Italian restaurant with one Michelin star and views of the Atlantic Ocean (2nd place); OB Rooftop in Calpe (Alicante), a rooftop restaurant serving international cuisine with panoramic views of the Mediterranean from the Alicante coast (3rd); Balarés, in A Coruña, recommended by the Michelin Guide for its cuisine with Galician roots (4th); and Carmen Aben Humeya, in Granada, a temple of Andalusian gastronomy, with views of the Alhambra (5th).

Here is the rest of the list:

06. MOOD Rooftop Bar

07. Puebloastur

08. Zelai Txiki

09. Cuit by Miquel Calent

10. Pico Negro Cocktails & Grill

11. Arrels by Marga Coll

12. Ático Restaurante & Terraza

13. El Remedio

14. D-vora

15. La Dolce Vitae

16. El Taller de Larios 10

17. Thermae El Pozo

18. Sábrego

19. Rooftop El Vicenç

20. Ella Sky Bar Madrid

21. Kondutxo

22. Lola

23. Can Carlitos

24. D'Vales Bay

25. Castell Peralada

26. Querida Mar

27. Maremar

28. El Corral de Indianu

29. Quinta de San Amaro

30. Es Boldado

31. Bésame Mucho

32. Manolo León Duque

33. Abba Mia

34. Nomada

35. Azul Rooftop Barceloneta

36. Zambra SkyBar

37. Príncipe de Asturias

38. Es Princep Rooftop

39. Rubaiyat Madrid

40. O'Fragón

41. El Mirador

42. Barretes Restaurant

43. Dos Naifes - Corte Atlántico

44. La Terracita

45. Picalagartos Sky Bar

46. El Lago

47. La Salita

48. Torralbenc

49. El Mirador de Sevilla

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