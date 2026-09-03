Food and drink
Four Malaga province restaurants named among Spain's 50 best dining terraces for summer
TheFork ranks top outdoor dining spots as Costa del Sol rooftops and lakeside venues feature in national top 50 selection
Story at a glance
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National recognition: Four Malaga province venues made the 2026 'TheFork Summer Hits' ranking, celebrating Spain's finest outdoor dining experiences.
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Malaga city venues: Rooftop terraces at El Taller de Larios 10 (16th), Lola Sonora Sky Bites (22nd) and Principe de Asturias at Gran Hotel Miramar (37th) earned top spots.
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Marbella inclusion: El Lago in Elviria Hills placed 46th for its lakeside views and seasonal local cuisine.
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Spain's top terrace: Beachfront venue El Cuartel del Mar in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cadiz) claimed first place overall.
Four restaurants across Malaga province have been named among the 50 best outdoor dining terraces in Spain in the annual 'TheFork Summer Hits' guide compiled ... by online booking platform TheFork.
The national selection highlights top-performing Spanish dining venues featuring exceptional outdoor settings, high customer review ratings, prime locations and premium culinary experiences.
To qualify, restaurants must maintain a minimum customer rating of 8.5 out of 10 alongside strong booking volumes and review engagement.
Similarly, they all have an average spend per person ranging from 25 euros to 120 euros, "reflecting the great variety and dynamism that characterise this selection".
The list features ten different types of cuisine, including Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian and fusion, among others, as a sign of "the culinary diversity that characterises Spain today".
An Andalusian restaurant tops the ranking: El Cuartel del Mar on La Barrosa beach in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cadiz). TheFork highlights "its prime location overlooking the Atlantic, a Mediterranean cuisine offering centred on fresh produce and an average bill of 60 euros".
The best dining terraces in Malaga province
The list features four Malaga restaurants: El Taller de Larios 10, Lola (renamed Sonora Sky Bites), Príncipe de Asturias (all in Malaga city centre) and El Lago in Marbella.
El Taller de Larios 10 is on the top floor of the centrally located Hotel Vincci Larios 10, right on Calle Larios and overlooking the Cathedral. "It is a space where cuisine is conceived, tested and transformed with each season. A place where every dish is created with purpose, celebrating local produce and what Malaga has to offer at any given moment," restaurant representatives say.
El Taller de Larios 10 is number 16 on the list.
In 22nd place is the Lola Sonora Sky Bites restaurant, on the penultimate floor of the Only You hotel on Alameda Principal: "a space where music, cuisine without labels and signature cocktails come together to create much more than just an experience".
At number 37 is Príncipe de Asturias, located on the first floor of the Gran Hotel Miramar, on Paseo de Reding, overlooking the Pablo Ruiz Picasso promenade.
"Among the various culinary offerings, you'll find a seasonal menu designed by chef Diego Nicas, showcasing some of the finest produce and a wide selection of national and international wines," the restaurant states on its website.
Ranking 46th is El Lago, in the Elviria Hills residential complex in Marbella. The restaurant holds a Sol distinction by the Repsol Guide, for its "cuisine focuses on an extensive menu that seeks to uphold the culinary tradition of El Lago through contemporary, seasonal Andalusian recipes, using local or locally sourced ingredients". Its terrace overlooks a private lake.
Alongside El Cuartel Mar, the national top five includes Il Bocconcino in Adeje (Tenerife), an elegant Italian restaurant with one Michelin star and views of the Atlantic Ocean (2nd place); OB Rooftop in Calpe (Alicante), a rooftop restaurant serving international cuisine with panoramic views of the Mediterranean from the Alicante coast (3rd); Balarés, in A Coruña, recommended by the Michelin Guide for its cuisine with Galician roots (4th); and Carmen Aben Humeya, in Granada, a temple of Andalusian gastronomy, with views of the Alhambra (5th).
Here is the rest of the list:
06. MOOD Rooftop Bar
07. Puebloastur
08. Zelai Txiki
09. Cuit by Miquel Calent
10. Pico Negro Cocktails & Grill
11. Arrels by Marga Coll
12. Ático Restaurante & Terraza
13. El Remedio
14. D-vora
15. La Dolce Vitae
16. El Taller de Larios 10
17. Thermae El Pozo
18. Sábrego
19. Rooftop El Vicenç
20. Ella Sky Bar Madrid
21. Kondutxo
22. Lola
23. Can Carlitos
24. D'Vales Bay
25. Castell Peralada
26. Querida Mar
27. Maremar
28. El Corral de Indianu
29. Quinta de San Amaro
30. Es Boldado
31. Bésame Mucho
32. Manolo León Duque
33. Abba Mia
34. Nomada
35. Azul Rooftop Barceloneta
36. Zambra SkyBar
37. Príncipe de Asturias
38. Es Princep Rooftop
39. Rubaiyat Madrid
40. O'Fragón
41. El Mirador
42. Barretes Restaurant
43. Dos Naifes - Corte Atlántico
44. La Terracita
45. Picalagartos Sky Bar
46. El Lago
47. La Salita
48. Torralbenc
49. El Mirador de Sevilla