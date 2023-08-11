Enjoy Malaga's gourmet fairs this month August is usually the hottest time of the year and to cool it down there are some refreshing events where visitors can enjoy free gazpacho, porra or even sweet muscatel wine

It may not be the month with the most food festivals and gourmet events in Malaga, but it has some of the most important of the summer. August is usually the hottest month of the year and to cool it down there are some very refreshing events, where visitors can enjoy free gazpacho, migas or even sweet moscatel wine.

The fairs started at the beginning of the month with the espeto (sardines on skewers) competition in Torremolinos, the Fiesta de Gazpacho in Alfarnatejo and the Día de la Uva Moscatel in Iznate.

The Axarquía and the Guadalhorce Valley hold some of the main events which showcase the flavour of the province, although there are also some on the western Costa del Sol.

These are some of the gourmet events coming up that shouldn't be missed:

Until 15 August, Estepona is holding the world cured ham cutting competition (Certamen Mundial del Jamón 'Popi' Ciudad de Estepona). Cured ham producers from all over Spain will meet on the promenade in Estepona and offer visitors a taste of some of the best Iberian jamón in the country. Other traditional products will also be available to try and buy such as cheeses and sausages.

Every night there will be live music and the event has become very popular with thousands of people attending every year. It has been declared a Festival of Tourist Interest in Andalucía.

15 August is the date for the annual Noche del Vino de Cómpeta, although it isn't just a night time event. The festival starts at around 11am and after mass there is the traditional treading of the grapes by a chosen 'celebrity' in the village.

Ampliar Noche del Vino in Cómpeta. SUR

At lunch time portions of the the local dish of migas with cod and salad 'arriera' are offered to residents and visitors, with plenty of the local muscatel wine to wash it down.

At 10pm the night time festivities start with a flamenco show and live music late into the night. This event has been declared of Interés Turístico Nacional de Andalucía.

Also on 15 August is the competition, auction and tasting of this year's Huevo de Toro (bull's ball) tomato harvest in the Parque de San Agustín in Coín.

Ampliar Huevo del Toro tomatoes. SUR

The judges have to pick the best box of these giant tomatoes which have been entered into the competition by local growers.

The winning box is then auctioned off for charity. These tomatoes raise big money, the winning lot last year was sold for 4,000 euros.

There are more tomatoes to buy from stall holders, as well as other local products such as oil, wine and cheese.