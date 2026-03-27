Eight 'torrijas' from Malaga you should try this Easter

Juan Soto Friday, 27 March 2026, 11:55 Share

Easter is 'torrija' time in Spain. With just a few days to go before Holy Week begins, Malaga's pastry shops have started making and offering the most traditional treat of the season. While the classics with cinnamon and sugar or honey remain the most popular, bakeries have begun introducing new variations to delight more adventurous palates.

The torrija recipe is quite simple: bread soaked in milk with cinnamon, lemon and orange, coated in egg and fried in olive oil. Sometimes other ingredients are added, such as sweet wine or crème pâtissière. A classic recipe passed down from generation to generation, which has also begun to be reinterpreted in numerous restaurants, blending tradition with innovative techniques.

These eight are just some of the ones you should try. Not every torrija in Malaga is here, but every one here is worth it.

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Among the most sought-after in the city are those made by El Colmenero, which they themselves describe as "the perfect Holy Week bite." They make them as tradition dictates: with sugar and cinnamon or with honey. Alongside the two traditional versions, for the past five years they have also prepared one they call flor de primavera (spring flower), made with their own brioche bread infused with orange blossom water, drops of frankincense oil, a sweet wine reduction and crème pâtissière. This version sells for 2.80 euros.

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At Aparicio bakery they have been making torrijas for decades using the original recipe with a Malaga touch. Unlike most, they don't use bread but English-style buns soaked in Malaga moscatel wine and filled with homemade crème pâtissière. Once fried, they are finished in the traditional way with sugar and cinnamon or honey. "As it is an old tradition, we respect the classic flavours," says Miguel Ángel Aparicio. They sell for 2.50 euros.

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Also traditional in style is the torrija at Ana la Fantástica, made with butter brioche. Unlike most, they do not fry theirs but cook them on a griddle, making them soft and wonderfully creamy. They are offered with sugar and cinnamon or honey at 4.25 euros. Owner Ana Portela says the product is in high demand at this time of year from both locals and tourists alike.

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Felicia Bakery is undoubtedly the most original bakery on the list. The shop on Calle Armengual de la Mota offers this traditional treat in the form of a biscuit. Owner Daniela Montalva makes a small torrija dough which she then mixes and encases within the biscuit mixture itself, creating an exclusive product that has become a bestseller, priced at 3.90 euros.

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Leila and Theo have entered the world of the torrija with a creative take that was a finalist in the creative torrijas competition. They make it with a light, fluffy brioche-style sponge filled with flower honey from Istán and a mousse flavoured with cinnamon and orange and lemon zest. It will be available until after the Easter holidays at 5 euros, alongside a classic version for those who prefer the more traditional flavour.

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The torrija has also become the star dessert of many restaurants in the province. One of them is Taró, in the Huelin area, which will next week be serving its torrija that was a finalist in the first national torrija competition in Valladolid: soaked in malt with coconut and golden chocolate gianduia (Italian style chocolate and hazlenut spread), finished with caramel ice cream and almond crunch. It sells for 8.50 euros.

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At restaurant Misuto, in the eastern part of the city, they offer a Thai-style torrija made by infusing the bread with coconut milk, kaffir lime and lemongrass, finished with pineapple jam and ginger or coconut ice cream. It is on the menu all year round at 6.50 euros and is one of the establishment's most popular desserts.

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At Ramos pastry shop in Vélez-Málaga, torrijas are made with their own sandwich-style bread, filled with vanilla cream and soaked in milk and local wine. They are finished with cinnamon and sugar, toasted egg yolk or a carob ganache, which is their signature touch. They sell at 18 euros per kilo.