Drinking in the air

Andrew J. Linn 31/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Air travel is one of modern life's great contradictions. Aircraft can carry us across continents in hours, yet cramped seating, dry cabin air and fatigue often make flying an uncomfortable experience. Add alcohol to the mix and the journey can become even less pleasant. Although many people believe alcohol is more potent in the air, research shows this is largely a myth. Cabin pressure, equivalent to an altitude of around 6,000 - 8,000 feet, doesn't make you drunk faster. However, the low humidity inside aircraft causes dehydration, which can leave passengers feeling more tired, sluggish and hungover after drinking.

The best remedy is to drink plenty of water before and during the flight. Alternate alcoholic drinks with water and avoid arriving dehydrated. Eating is equally important, as alcohol on an empty stomach is more likely to leave you feeling worse. Even simple airline snacks are preferable to drinking without food. Carbonated drinks deserve caution. Beer, sparkling wine and mixers containing soda may increase bloating because gases expand at altitude, making passengers feel uncomfortable during long flights. Wine lovers should also remember that taste changes in the air. Dry cabin conditions and altered pressure dull flavours, so highly acidic or tannic wines often disappoint while fruity, softer styles generally prove more enjoyable.

Wine of the week La Zarcita NV A Garnacha blend from Extremadura’s Ribera del Guadiana region A small-production private-label wine rather than a widely distributed brand: ripe strawberry and raspberry fruit, soft tannins, gentle spice and an easy-drinking style. Best served slightly cool. Around €14

Perhaps the biggest surprise is tomato juice. Airlines have long noticed its popularity because its rich umami flavour survives the effects of altitude far better than many other drinks. This also explains why a Bloody Mary remains one of the most satisfying in-flight cocktails.

In short, moderation, hydration and sensible food choices are the secret to arriving refreshed rather than exhausted after indulging in a few a drinks in the sky.