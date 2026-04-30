Despechá: the essence of a traditional tavern through a contemporary lens

SUR Málaga 30/04/2026 a las 18:00h.

Taverns have always embodied the essence of Andalusian hospitality. They are genuine, family-style spaces where guests feel at home and where honest cooking takes centre stage, free from unnecessary frills and focused on ingredient quality.

At a time when soulless chains and trend-driven venues are everywhere, Despechá aims to revive the true spirit of the tavern, but in a fully contemporary setting that fits its location in Malaga’s Soho district.

“It’s a very personal project, designed to be enjoyed at a relaxed pace, where the food and the atmosphere go hand in hand. We wanted to create a space that feels honest, welcoming and distinctive, where both the setting and the cooking convey a sense of easy, authentic enjoyment,” they explain.

Honesty sits at the heart of Despechá’s concept. “We focus on recognisable cooking without unnecessary fuss, where the product takes centre stage and every dish has a purpose,” they say of their approach. “It’s modern cooking with traditional roots, designed for sharing and enjoyment.”

Red tuna takes centre stage

If there is one ingredient that truly stands out on the menu at Despechá Taberna, it is red tuna. “We treat it with great respect and prepare it in different ways, from crisp toasts topped with fresh tuna to tartare,” they explain.

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Other highlights include their take on Russian salad, made in the traditional way, and their popular brioches, which have quickly become a favourite with diners. These are served with options such as calamari with lime and coriander mayonnaise, Iberian pork with Parmesan shavings and caramelised onion, and pulled pork with pickled onion. “In general, guests really connect with how we reinterpret familiar flavours,” they add.

The drinks selection is given the same careful attention, designed to complement the food. “We offer a well-chosen wine list, balancing well-known labels with more distinctive options. We also pay close attention to our vermouths and beers, as we believe they are an essential part of the tavern experience,” they say.

A tavern that blends tradition and modernity

The authenticity and attention to detail with which they recreate the genuine feel of a traditional tavern are among their greatest strengths. “A mix of tradition and modernity inspires us. We wanted it to feel like a tavern, but with a more contemporary, refined and elegant touch,” they say, summarising their distinctive aesthetic.

In this sense, they add that what sets them apart is “the care we put not only into the food, but into the whole experience: the atmosphere, the service and the pace”.

It’s a concept that has quickly struck a chord with customers. “The response has been very positive from the start. People in Malaga have really connected with the concept, the cooking and the atmosphere we’ve created. We’re very grateful, because it feels like Despechá has already become a regular stop for many guests, both locals and visitors,” they say.

At Despechá Taberna, everything is designed to create a welcoming atmosphere where guests want to stay, relax and switch off. Tapas, laughter and good vibes form a winning combination.

More information:

Address: Calle de Trinidad Grund 28, 29001 Málaga.

Phone: 951 10 50 92.

Instagram: @despechataberna