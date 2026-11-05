Despechá Taberna: serving a Cadiz ‘tuna symphony’ and tapas ranked among Malaga’s best

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In a city where going out for tapas is almost a way of life, a place that can surprise with its produce while keeping the spirit of a traditional tavern has a special appeal.

At Calle Trinidad Grund 28, in the heart of Malaga, Despechá Taberna has found its culinary identity in one of the sea’s great treasures: almadraba bluefin tuna from Barbate.

There’s another side to its menu, though. Here the tuna shares the spotlight with two of Malaga’s best-loved tapas, Russian salad (ensaladilla rusa) and croquettes, which have helped the tavern reach the finals of local food competitions.

Together, they sum up the tavern’s philosophy: quality produce, Andalusian tradition and food that encourages you to order several dishes, put them in the middle of the table and enjoy them without rushing.

Almadraba bluefin tuna, the real star

Some products hardly need an introduction, and almadraba bluefin tuna is one of them.

Closely linked to the Cadiz coast, especially towns such as Barbate, the fish stands out for the richness of its cuts, its texture, and the many ways it can be cooked.

The citrus bite.

Despechá has made it the focus of its menu, showing that a single product can be enjoyed in many ways, whether as informal tapas or as a fuller meal. The menu lets diners explore its different nuances through dishes such as seasoned tuna belly carpaccio, sashimi, tataki and bluefin tartare.

Each preparation offers a different experience. From the delicacy of the raw cuts to the textures and aromas of the dressings and techniques used, the tuna is the thread running through a kitchen with plenty to say about its produce.

That is where Despechá’s main appeal lies. It doesn't simply serve a plate of bluefin tuna; it invites diners to discover everything the product can offer.

From truffled toast to a nest with Cadiz dressing

Beyond the classic preparations, Despechá also offers dishes with their own character.

One of the most eye-catching is its truffled tuna toast, which pairs the flavour of bluefin tuna with the intense aroma of truffle. It plays on contrasts and shows how a small bite can become the highlight of a meal.

Another house speciality is the tuna nest with Cadiz-style dressing, a nod to the traditions of the Cadiz coast and the flavours that have long accompanied this fish. For those after something fresher and different, the citrus bite with bluefin tuna uses citrus notes to add lightness and contrast.

These dishes offer different ways to experience bluefin tuna, without losing the informal feel that encourages diners to try, share and be surprised.

The Sinfonía del Atún: a tour of the best cuts

One dish sums up the tavern’s approach to its main ingredient especially well: the Sinfonía del Atún, or ‘tuna symphony’. This tasting menu lets diners try different cuts and preparations of bluefin tuna in a single sitting.

The Sinfonía de Atún, or ‘tuna symphony’.

It brings together dishes such as seasoned tuna belly carpaccio, sashimi, tataki and tartare, taking diners through a range of textures, intensities and ways to enjoy the fish.

Each cut of bluefin tuna has its own character. The proportion of fat, texture and flavour changes from one piece to another, helping diners appreciate the richness of a much-prized ingredient.

The Sinfonía del Atún is for those who want to go a step further and discover those differences, and for anyone looking for a special dish to share at the table. It turns a tapas meal in central Malaga into an experience built around one of Andalusian cuisine’s most emblematic products.

A Russian salad among Malaga’s best

Although bluefin tuna is its calling card, Despechá also has plenty to say about traditional tapas.

A good example is its Russian salad, which took the tavern to the final of the eighth Malaga Russian Salad Championship in 2026, a competition that brings together some of the province’s standout versions of the dish. Led by Teresa Otero, Despechá was one of the 13 venues selected to compete in the final.

The Russian salad that reached the final of the eighth Malaga Russian Salad Championship.

The recognition is especially significant given that Russian salad is one of the great classics of Malaga tapas, and one of those seemingly simple dishes in which every detail counts. The texture, the balance of ingredients and the way it is prepared can make the difference between an ordinary Russian salad and one that stands out.

Its place in the final shows that, beyond its focus on bluefin tuna, Despechá also takes care with classic recipes.

Croquettes, another source of pride

If Russian salad is one of the classics of any Malaga bar, croquettes are not far behind. And Despechá has good reason to be proud of these, too.

Its croquettes have been finalists in a competition to find Malaga’s best croquette, adding further recognition to the more traditional side of its cooking.

This tapa never goes out of fashion. Its appeal lies largely in the contrast between a creamy centre and a crisp outside, and the menu includes several varieties, each offering a different take on this classic.

The Russian salad and croquettes in these finals add to the tavern’s appeal. Diners come not only to discover almadraba bluefin tuna but also to enjoy some of the most representative tapas in Spanish cooking.

That widens the options for a visit. You can start with a Russian salad, move on to some croquettes and finish by sharing a selection of bluefin tuna, bringing tradition and specialisation to the same table.

A little piece of Cadiz in Malaga’s Soho

Despechá’s link with bluefin tuna also draws on Andalusian culinary tradition. The almadraba, a fishing method with centuries of history, is part of the identity of Cadiz coastal towns such as Barbate, Zahara de los Atunes, Conil and Tarifa.

A whole culinary culture has grown up around the product, using the fish’s different cuts and turning them into dishes with real character.

Despechá takes that inspiration and brings it to the centre of Malaga, championing almadraba bluefin tuna and serving it in formats ranging from small bites to fuller tasting menus.

The tavern backs this up with a typically Andalusian look, where the bar, maritime touches and spaces designed for sharing help create an informal, welcoming atmosphere. The focus is on the food, but also on the pleasure of sitting around a table in good company.

Where to go for tapas in central Malaga

In a city with such a wide food scene as Malaga, a recognisable offer helps you stand out. Despechá has made almadraba bluefin tuna its great speciality, without giving up the traditional tapas that form part of the city’s food identity.

The result is a menu where a truffled tuna toast and a tartare sit alongside a finalist Russian salad and croquettes that have also impressed in competition. All of it can share one table.

The menu offers something for those who want to try new flavours, and for those who prefer to begin with the tapas they know and love.

Located in the heart of Soho, a few steps from some of the busiest streets in the centre, Despechá is an address worth adding to your next food route around Malaga.

Despechá Taberna | Atún Rojo y Tapas

Address: Calle Trinidad Grund, 28, Soho de Málaga.

Reservations: 951 105 092

Website: www.despechataberna.com