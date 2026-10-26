Malaga hosts sixth Sur Wines & Gourmet this Monday, with around 250 wineries taking part

Experts from the wine and gastronomy sectors are gathering this Monday at the NH Málaga hotel for the sixth Sur Wines & Gourmet exhibition. The event ... indulges attendees in tastes and a carefully curated selection of exceptional wines and gourmet products.

The event, organised by Málaga en la Mesa, the gastronomic department of Diario Sur, starts at 10.30am and ends at 8.30pm. It features around 100 exhibitors and some 250 wineries.

Authorities from various provinces across Spain are also taking part to offer visitors the chance to discover products from different parts of the country. More than 500 wines and over 350 gourmet products for the hospitality industry are on display.

This year's event features a number of new additions, such as extended opening hours for tastings and presentations (following their great success in previous years) and a 'pop-up' stand by Coffee Expo Costa del Sol: the major speciality coffee event that premiered in May. Alongside this, there are also a number of activities related to the world of coffee.

Tastings begin at 11am and run throughout the day in three rooms. 'Los matices de nuestros vinos DO Málaga' ('The nuances of our DO Málaga wines', 'Un viaje sensorial por la DOP Priego de Córdoba y el aceite más premiado del mundo' ('A sensory journey through the Priego de Córdoba PDO and the world's most award-winning olive oil'), 'Grandes Joyas D.O. Navarra: Vinos que guardan Historias' ('Great gems of the Navarre DO: wines that tell stories'), 'Los DO Sierras de Málaga: diversidad y riqueza vitivinícola' ('The Sierras de Málaga DOs: diversity and richness in winemaking') and 'Aprende a catar y analizar vinos como un experto' ('Learn to taste and analyse wines like an expert') are all in sala 1.

In sala 2, the programme includes: 'Córdoba en tu boca' ('Córdoba on your palate'), 'Vinos con historia: Tradición e Innovación en Valladolid' ('Wines with a history: tradition and innovation in Valladolid'), 'Grandes champagnes versus grandes cavas' ('Great champagnes versus great cavas') and 'Huelva, deliciosa por naturaleza' ('Huelva, delicious by nature').

Meanwhile, in Sala Mena, there are: 'Introducción al café de especialidad' and 'Proceso del café: Natural / Honey / Lavado ('Introduction to speciality coffee' and 'Coffee processing: Natural / Honey / Washed').

The event hopes to beat its previous attendance record.

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