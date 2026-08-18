Around 20,000 euros for a crate of tomatoes: the ‘Huevo Toro’ breaks its record in Coín

A crate of tomatoes ended up becoming one of the most sought-after lots of Malaga’s gastronomic summer on Saturday 15 August. The Huevo ... Toro Tomato Tasting and Auction, held in San Agustín Park in Coín, saw the winning crate – presented by Daniel García Plaza, a grower with a market garden in Alhaurín el Grande – fetch a bid of 20,000 euros. The lot was finally awarded to Pepe Cobos, of Bodegas El Pimpi, at an auction the proceeds of which will go entirely to charity.

The event once again brought together producers, professionals from the agri-food sector and the general public to celebrate one of the most recognisable products of the Guadalhorce Valley. Now in its fourteenth year, the competition recognised the quality of the fruit based on criteria such as flavour, texture, aroma, shape and appearance.

First prize went to Daniel García Plaza’s crate, which received the highest score from the judging panel and ended up attracting the highest bid of the day. Fuensanta González Santos, a producer from Coín, took second place, whilst third place went to Manuel Vázquez, whose tomatoes were also grown in a Coín vegetable garden.

The awards ceremony also brought together representatives from various public bodies linked to the agri-food sector. Cristóbal Ortega, first vice-president of the Málaga Provincial Council, presented the award to Daniel García Plaza; the regional delegate for Agriculture, Laura Soto, presented the second prize, whilst the mayor of Coín, Francisco Santos, presented the third.

The tasting was led by Lucía Ruiz, from Casa Paco de Coín, and featured a panel of judges comprising professionals from the fields of gastronomy, designations of origin and the agri-food sector. Members of the public were also involved in assessing the samples, which were examined both for their appearance and, in particular, for their sensory qualities.

The jury included representatives from the designations of origin Málaga, Sierras de Málaga, Pasas de Málaga and Aloreña de Málaga, as well as professionals from the catering industry, gastronomic promotion and the olive oil sector. The consumer assessment was carried out by Pilar Oviedo and Ana Malo, rounding off a panel that combined professional criteria with consumer perception.

A party in the vegetable garden

The day’s events extended beyond the auction itself. El Parque de San Agustín also hosted the Hortofrutícola de Coín competition, which recognises some of the finest locally grown fruit and vegetables, reinforcing the agricultural character of a celebration that, every summer, shines a spotlight on the Guadalhorce region’s market gardens.

This year’s event featured Leonor García-Agua, director of Sabor a Málaga, whilst Pepe Cobos made a surprise appearance before going on to win the prize box. The event was organised by the Asociación Tomate Huevo de Toro, Frutas y Verduras del Guadalhorce, the Grupo de Desarrollo Rural Valle del Guadalhorce and Coín town hall.

Regardless of the final bid amount, the event once again served as a showcase for a tomato that has become one of the region’s culinary hallmarks. The Huevo Toro thus brought its promotional season to a close with a crate straight from a vegetable plot in Alhaurín el Grande, which eventually fetched 20,000 euros in Coín.

The Tasting Auction does not, however, mark the end of the Huevo Toro’s presence on dining tables across Malaga. The gastronomic tour dedicated to this variety will continue until 31 August, featuring nearly fifty restaurants across 19 municipalities, which will be incorporating this seasonal produce into their menus throughout the month with dishes ranging from the most traditional to more creative interpretations.