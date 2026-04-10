The final word

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An unprecedented study of more than 340,000 UK adults has tackled one of life's great questions: does it matter what you drink or how much? The answer is both. UK Biobank (2006–2022) researchers tracked people's drinking habits over 13 years.

The headline finding: moderate wine drinkers appeared to have a 21% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than abstainers or occasional drinkers. Meanwhile, even low consumption of beer, cider or spirits was linked to a 9% increase in mortality risk. So yes, your evening glass of red may be the solution. Heavy drinking, however, remains the universal villain. Regardless of beverage, big drinkers had a 24% higher risk of dying from anything at all, a 36% higher risk from cancer and a 14% increase in heart disease. In short: excess is still excess, whether it arrives in a Bordeaux bottle or a martini glass.

Disfrutando 0,0 The Juan Gil family from the Alicante region makes excellent white and red wines, and this is their first shot at a zero alcohol versio. Made primarily from Monastrell and Syrah grape varieties, even serious drinkers will have to admit this is very good. Around 7.75 euros

Researchers suggest wine's apparent advantage may come from its polyphenols and antioxidants, or perhaps from the company it keeps, as wine drinkers often have healthier diets. Beer and spirits tend to co-exist with less virtuous habits.

Before you uncork anything in celebration, bear in mind this was an observational study, meaning it shows associations, not cause and effect. Drinking habits were self-reported (always a risky business), and participants were generally healthier and wealthier than average. Other studies strike a sobering note: more alcohol is linked to dementia risk and reduced brain volume. So drink less and choose wisely.