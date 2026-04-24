Ronda wine making: back to tradition

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In the heart of the Serranía de Ronda, where altitude and Atlantic breezes mark a landscape of striking contrasts, a young winemaker is quietly transforming the language of Andalusian wine. Her name is Julia Losantos, and although she was born in Burgos, her vision is rooted in the south. Since joining Bodega Doña Felisa, the family estate known for its emblematic Chinchilla brand, she has embarked on a subtle revolution: a new way of understanding Andalusian wine through innovation and a deep respect for origin.

A second-generation winemaker, Losantos has inherited her parents' pioneering spirit while recasting it with a contemporary approach. Her philosophy is clear: Andalucía can rival any European region in elegance, complexity and freshness, provided the vineyard is managed with ecological awareness and supported by modern winemaking techniques. In recent years, she has introduced innovations that are beginning to set a trend. Among them are concrete egg-shaped jars, used for fermenting and ageing both white and red wines. These vessels allow gentle micro-oxygenation, preserving the purity of the fruit while enhancing texture.

Wine of the week Borsao 2024 Campo de Borja From one of Spain's lesser-known regions, this red made from Garnacha, Syrah and Tempranillo is rated by Wine Advocate's Robert Parker as being possibly the best quality-price value in the world. About 5.50 euros

It is therefore no surprise that Losantos has developed the use of qvevri - large clay amphorae often buried underground, whose origins in Armenia and Georgia date back some 8,000 years. Their resurgence today reflects a broader desire to reconnect with natural processes. In Ronda, this dialogue between past and present is helping to redefine the possibilities of southern Spanish wine, although the spread of qvevri appears inevitable everywhere.