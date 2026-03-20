Andino Gastrobar: a culinary journey through Latin America

SUR in English Málaga Friday, 20 March 2026, 08:59 Share

The bold fusion of Peruvian cooking, the explosion of flavours found in Mexican cuisine, the emphasis on quality ingredients in Chile’s culinary tradition and the blend of Indigenous, African and European influences in Venezuela’s most iconic dishes all come together at Andino Gastrobar.

Its concept offers a full journey through the most distinctive flavours and essences of Latin America in a single restaurant. The success of this approach has already led to three openings across Malaga city.

Andino Gastrobar began as the dream of Chile-born Matías Claude, who set out to introduce Malaga to the richness and quality of Latin American cuisine. The project started ten years ago with its first opening in the city centre, on Calle Calderón de la Barca.

Its success led to a second restaurant under the same brand opening four years ago in Huelin, one of the city’s most exciting food areas. Then, two years ago, a third Andino Gastrobar opened in the La Paz neighbourhood.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities and we’re really keen to keep growing as a brand,” says Matías. “We want not only to establish ourselves in Malaga but also in other cities. We’ve spent years developing a model that allows us to expand without losing quality or our close connection with customers.”

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Peruvian, Mexican, Chilean and Venezuelan influences

Andino Gastrobar offers diners a wide and varied menu shaped by the culinary traditions of Peru, Mexico, Chile and Venezuela. On any visit, you can enjoy everything from essential dishes such as Peruvian fish ceviche and lomo saltado to distinctly Chilean options like pastel de choclo (corn pie) and sopaipillas (pumpkin bread).

Mexican influence comes through in its enchiladas and tacos, while Venezuelan staples such as pabellón criollo and the ever-popular arepas are also well represented.

“We’re the first restaurant in Malaga to bring together food from across Latin America in a single space. We represent the culinary richness of the whole region,” Matías adds.

Andino Gastrobar has also been a pioneer in adapting Latin cuisine to a Spanish-style format, offering its dishes both as tapas and as larger plates designed for sharing.

The richness of Chilean wines and a full cocktail offering

Special mention should be made of Andino Gastrobar’s carefully curated wine list, where the outstanding quality of Chilean wines takes centre stage. These are produced from a wide range of grapes, including carmenere, a variety grown almost exclusively in Chile.

The selection includes bottles such as Ándica, known for its excellent value for money, as well as white wines like Sauvignon Blanc from the Miguel Torres winery’s Santa Digna range.

“Our Chilean wines are varied and we offer different options to pair with fish, pasta and seafood. For meat, nothing beats pairing it with a good Cabernet Sauvignon,” explains Matías.

Andino Gastrobar also pays special attention to its cocktail menu, which is creative and inspired by Latin America’s long-standing tradition of mixed drinks. “We prepare classic cocktails but also mix them with fruit to give them a different character, while always staying close to our roots,” Matías says.

There’s no better way to round off a meal than with the Andino cocktail, made with pisco and fresh mango. The ever-popular pisco sour is another excellent choice.

Introducing Colombian cuisine

Looking ahead to the coming season, the team at Andino Gastrobar has announced a new menu that will launch soon, featuring Colombian specialities such as bandeja paisa.

At the Huelin venue, they will also introduce new versions of tapas “to delight our local customers, who are growing in number day by day”.

More information:

Address: -Andino Gastrobar Centro: C. Calderón de la Barca, 3, Distrito Centro, 29005 Málaga.

-Andino Gastrobar Huelin: C. Tomás Echeverría, 5, Carretera de Cádiz, 29002 Málaga.

-Andino Gastrobar La Paz: C. Haendel, 5, Carretera de Cádiz, 29004 Málaga.

Phone: -Andino Gastrobar Centro: +34 673 86 72 14.

-Andino Gastrobar Huelin: +34 692 145 398

-Andino Gastrobar La Paz: 605 282 195

Website: https://andinorestaurante.wordpress.com/

Instagram: @andino_lapaz

@andino_huelin

@andinogastrobar