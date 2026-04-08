Kategora Oceanika welcomes potential investors to view its hotel apartments in Torremolinos

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 11:06 Share

The province of Malaga has established itself in recent years as one of the leading hubs for investment, tourism and international talent, driven by both its technological development and its quality of life. In 2025, the province welcomed more than 14.6 million tourists, while the city of Malaga emerged as one of southern Europe’s main tech hubs, with over 719 technology companies and close to 29,000 employees, generating turnover of nearly five billion euros.

This momentum, along with a favourable climate, strong international connectivity (over 150 destinations from the airport), and a competitive cost of living compared with other European cities, has attracted digital talent and international professionals. As a result, an ecosystem has developed in which flexible accommodation models are becoming increasingly important.

It is within this context that Kategora Oceanika sits. The development of hotel-licensed apartments is promoted by Malaga-based developer Nuovit and marketed under a horizontal property structure by Basque developer Kategora. The company will host open days on 22, 23 and 24 April, with online registration now open, aimed at potential investors who want to see the complex and its operations first-hand.

With 50 per cent of its units already sold and operational since early March, the asset, managed by hotel brand Kora Living under the name Kora Olea, presents an opportunity to enter a growing investment model known as flex living. Kategora Oceanika projects an estimated net annual return of 6.5 per cent, with apartments available from 238,000 euros.

The complex comprises 180 apartments and more than 6,000 square metres of indoor and outdoor communal areas. It is located just minutes from Los Álamos beach, with direct connections to Malaga city centre and the international airport, strengthening its position within one of southern Europe’s most dynamic markets.

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The project follows Kategora’s flex living model, which combines short and medium-termstays and is aimed at highly mobile professionals such as digital nomads and relocated workers. This type of product blends hotel-style services with flexible accommodation, adapting to new ways of living and working.

From an investor’s perspective, the model includes full asset management and provides access to a real estate product operated under a hotel licence, structured to optimise year-round occupancy.

“Flex living responds to growing demand for temporary accommodation in cities and destinations with strong economic and tourism momentum. In this context, projects such as Kategora Oceanika offer investors a professionally managed asset with a long-term outlook,” explains Kepa Apraiz, CEO and founder of Kategora and Kora Living.

A benchmark for sustainability and innovation with national awards

One of the project’s defining features is its focus on sustainability and construction innovation. Kategora Oceanika is considered the largest hotel building made of wood in southern Europe, incorporating 3,500 cubic metres of radiata pine and larch, both PEFC-certified. This allows around 3,500 tonnes of CO₂ to be stored within its structure.

The development also includes features such as aerothermal systems, 144 photovoltaic panels, cross-ventilation and a highly energy-efficient building envelope. Together, these have contributed to achieving a BREEAM certification rated “Very Good”.

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The architectural design was developed by Bakpak and Eovastudio, with interior design by HMY Consulting & Design. Egoin Wood Group, an international benchmark in this type of industrialised solution, carried out engineering and timber construction. The project has also received the Fundación Gómez-Pintado Award for Timber Construction and the Rebuild 2025 Award in the timber construction category, confirming its status as one of the country’s most advanced hotel developments in sustainability and construction innovation.

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This approach, based on Kategora’s own sustainability model, has already proven effective in operational assets. Projects such as Kora Green City, its flex living complex in Vitoria-Gasteiz, are among the most energy-efficient accommodation developments in the world, with Passivhaus certification and multiple awards recognising its commitment to sustainability. Similarly, Kora Nivaria Beach in Tenerife stands out for its environmentally sensitive design.

As a result, both assets reduced energy consumption by between 51 and 74 per cent compared with a conventional building, achieving returns of more than nine per cent in the 2025 financial year.

Beyond its construction features, the complex is built around an accommodation model that prioritises the user experience. Kategora Oceanika offers more than 1,200 square metres of indoor space and over 5,000 square metres of outdoor areas, including a swimming pool, gym, coworking spaces, food and drink areas, gardens and social spaces.

Some of these facilities will also be open to businesses and external users, with the aim of generating social and economic activity in the surrounding area.

A proven model combining strong returns and high occupancy

Kategora, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, has extensive experience in developing and managing real estate assets in the residential sector. Its portfolio exceeds one billion euros in value and includes more than 3,000 units at various stages of operation and development. Through its Kora Living brand, the company operates its complexes across three product lines: Flex, Beach and Urban.

The model's success is reflected in developments such as Kora Green City and Kora Nivaria Beach. In 2025, both complexes delivered net returns of over nice per cent for investors, with occupancy rates exceeding 90 per cent.

The open days on 22, 23 and 24 April will give attendees the opportunity to tour the complex, view the units, and gain a detailed understanding of how the investment model works. Kategora’s commercial team will be on hand to answer questions and provide tailored information to those interested.

Registration for these visits is now open online, as part of an initiative designed to bring investors closer to an operational asset and a model that is gaining ground in the European real estate market.