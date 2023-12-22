Farcical fun during the festive season in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 22 December 2023, 11:35 | Updated 11:40h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is in the middle of its pantomime season, and this year it is presenting the musical fantasy farce, Aladdin. The performance, which has been packing audiences in since it began on Monday, is based on the character from the Arabic folktale, One Thousand and One Nights, and includes all the favourite personae, such as the genie, Widow Twanky, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, among others.

The show presents a cast of 20 actors and dancers, including Melissa Carver (Aladdin) and Gemma Lloyd (Princess Jasmine). These two popular Costa entertainers took time out from their busy festive schedule to talk to SUR in English about their excitement at being back treading the boards at the popular theatre.

Melissa and Gemma both enjoy separate solo careers as singers, performing at some of the Costa del Sol's top venues, and they are no strangers to the stage of the Salón Varietés theatre either. Melissa made her debut at the Salón at the age of 11, when she played the lead role in the musical Annie, in 2013.

Gemma's first performance was in the production of Carousel at the age of seven; she has since had parts in Grease, Anything Goes, and Evita, which she describes as her "dream role".

"I was Cinderella in last year's pantomime, and this was the first pantomime I had ever done. I wanted to try to play a different style of character this year, so I went for the part of Aladdin, and here we are. It's also nice to do a show with Gemma, because she taught me dance when I was a child," Melissa explained.

Gemma, who says Melissa is "like my little sister", has played the role of Princess Jasmine at the Salón previously, but she is "really excited" to be back doing it again this year.

"I actually played this role quite a few years ago. I was probably the first Princess Jasmine in the theatre, so I'm really excited to be her again. I'm with a new director, Keith. I love his sense of humour and we have so much fun," Gemma said.

Excellent cast and crew

One of the things that both entertainers say they enjoy the most is being part of an "excellent cast" and working with a "brilliant team".

"This year we have Daniel Philpott-Jones as the genie, and he is absolutely brilliant. Honestly, I couldn't think of anyone better to play this role. We also have Toni Leigha-Dempsey in the role of the Spirit of the Ring, and she has put a northern take on it, which is really very funny," Melissa said.

The production is directed by Keith Spitalnick and choreographed by Alexandra Avery, both of whom are "very talented", and an "absolute pleasure" to work with.

"Alex choreographed the show and she has done a wonderful job bringing it to life. She is absolutely brilliant. Keith has been very trusting of us and of our perspective or creative sides. He asks our opinions a lot, and he also asks how we would like to do something: it is really nice to be given the reins a little," Melissa explained.

"I think the show will make everyone feel good, because it's full of Christmas spirit. It's a very funny script. It is a great family show, really good for everyone, good for the kids, and also good for the adults," Gemma added.

Popular folklore tale

Aladdin is one of the best-known tales associated with One Thousand and One Nights, although it was not part of the original text. The story was included by French translator Antoine Galland, who based it on a tale he heard from a Syrian storyteller.

Aladdin is an impoverished youngster living in a grand Chinese city who is recruited by a sorcerer from Maghreb. The trickster tries to pass himself off as Aladdin's uncle, tricking the youngster and his mother into believing his good intentions. However, the sorcerer's real motive is to use Aladdin to retrieve a magical oil lamp from a booby-trapped cave.

Aladdin soon realises the sorcerer's true intentions, but ends up locked in the cave, and is eventually freed by the genie of the lamp.

The Salón's version includes typical songs, dance routines, gags and slapstick comedy, and, in traditional panto-style, the audience will be encouraged to sing along and call out phrases to the performers.

There will be a matinee performance on Saturday (tomorrow) at 3pm. The cast will then take a break for Christmas, returning on Tuesday 2 and Thursday 4 January at 7.30pm. Matinee performances will continue at 3pm on Wednesday 3, and on Friday 5 until Sunday 7 January. There will be no evening performances on these days.

Tickets are available from www.salonvarietestheatre.com or from the theatre's box office.