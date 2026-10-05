Malaga's Comic-Con reunites Elijah Wood and Sean Astin as Frodo and Sam 25 years later

The first film of The Lord of the Rings trilogy came out 25 years ago. Time has moved on for everybody. Actor Sean Astin's ... daughter, who, at the age of just two, appears in the final scene of the third film, has just defended her doctoral thesis at the University of Birmingham. Elijah Wood, who was just 19 when he became one of the world's most recognisable faces, is now an established actor committed to independent and arthouse cinema.

When the two share the stage, however, they become Frodo and Sam once more: the loyalty, camaraderie and friendship that emerged from that film shoot endure. The actors exchanged compliments and knowing glances during their visit at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga on Sunday, 4 October. A devoted and satisfied fan base followed their talk at the Fycma convention and trade centre.

With the Shire, home of the hobbits, as a backdrop, nearly 3,000 people made their way to Hall M to experience the event first-hand. They arrived just in time to take shelter from the downpour that hit Malaga just after 3pm. At the appointed time, an orc made his way round the hall, setting the mood.

When Astin and Wood appeared, the fans were on their feet, applauding wildly and shouting their names as if there were no tomorrow. "You've got big hearts," Sean Astin said. He even tried to speak Spanish.

The chemistry between them was evident. "We spent the whole day, six days a week, together. We know everything about each other," Astin said.

The cultural phenomenon that was Peter Jackson's trilogy has led them to meet up at numerous events and conventions like this one. "After 25 years, I have to say I've spent just as many days at conventions and signing autographs as I did filming the movie. So you're all part of this experience," Astin said.

In one of the most moving moments of the conversation, Elijah Wood praised Sean Astin for his "kindness". "You're someone who always brings so much light to your characters. You're a good human being and that's something that shines through in your roles," he stated.

Exactly because of this kindness, Wood voted for Astin as president of Sag-Aftra, the most important trade union in the US entertainment and media industry. Astin has held the position for the past year.

The rain took the attendees of the final day of Comic-Con by surprise. (Salvador Salas)

Astin returned the compliment to Elijah Wood, speaking of his professionalism during filming when he was a 19-year-old teenager. "He was so good and looked so at ease on set! It seemed as though he was doing it effortlessly. He made everything look easy. I remember thinking, 'Blimey, what is he doing! He's so good at it!' You always managed to convey exactly what the scale of the film demanded, 100 per cent," he said.

During the hour-long conversation, the usual questions came up. The most difficult scene? For Wood, that moment on Mount Doom when Frodo realises he can no longer taste the strawberries and loses hope of ever returning to the Shire. The trickiest fall? Astin recalled those immense staircases down which they rolled, with the odd comical moment thrown in. The line they're asked about most often? And out came one of the trilogy's most famous quotes, now a meme: "Pot-ato-es! Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew."

The two acknowledged how strange it felt to return to their normal lives after so many months of filming in New Zealand, away from their families and the reality of their own country (which was, at that time, in the middle of a political upheaval following George Bush's victory).

"It wasn't easy to describe our experience. It's a bit like astronauts who've forgotten how to walk on Earth," Astin said. "It was strange because our lives had been shaped by this film shoot," Wood added.

It also left its mark on millions of viewers, as the fans at the Fycma demonstrated. Many of them were wearing The Lord of the Rings T-shirts or had come dressed up as elves, hobbits, Gandalf and even his nemesis, Sauron.

As the 25th-anniversary events unfolded (the four hobbits from the film reunited in August), Sean Astin admitted that he had the feeling "that this journey was drawing to a close". But then he realised that nobody actually wants that. "Everyone wants this to carry on" for another 25 years.

Review of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026

This year's San Diego Comic-Con Málaga managed to achieve the goal of its organisers: win back over the fans. The sold-out crowds on Saturday and Sunday proved that even with the maximum expected attendance (around 18,000 people a day) the event was a success.

The expansion of the venue was key to enhancing the experience for attendees, who were able to move comfortably around the various areas without having to queue for long periods to access the different activities or attend a panel discussion. "This year has been infinitely better. We've left here happy every day," David Aguilar and his friends said.

The longest queues were in Hall M, the 3,000-seat venue for major events, where some queued for up to seven hours on Saturday to find out what's new from Marvel.

There is, however, a downside to visitor comfort. "I'd definitely come as a visitor, but I won't be back as a seller," one of the stallholders said. Craftspeople and merchandise sellers blamed the drop in sales on the lower turnout. "It's been catastrophic," said.

Several said they had lost money at the event, having failed to recoup even the cost of the expensive after four days of Comic-Con. "People come with the intention of having a browse, but not to buy," one stallholder said. In addition, unlike the 2025 event, there were hardly any foreigners among the audience this time round.

The negative outcome contrasted sharply with the impressions of the publishing sector. They, in fact, closed Comic-Con Málaga on a positive note, boosted by the increase in signings and the ease with which customers could browse the books and comics this year.

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 has now ended, opening a period for reflection, analysing the data and beginning preparations for the third year of the biggest celebration of pop culture.

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