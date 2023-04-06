Young minds alive with imagination

Rachel Haynes Compartir Copiar enlace

Encouraging students to be creative and nurturing their artistic and literary talents are priorities for the numerous international schools on the Costa del Sol. Once again, the SUR in English Education andLearning supplement bears witness to their success in the form of our annual schoolwork showcase.

As in previous years, international schools and colleges across the south of Spain were invited to take part by sending in poems, short stories and artwork produced by their students.

The selection submitted by teachers was then passed on to be analysed by the four members of the SUR in English schoolwork showcase panel of judges.