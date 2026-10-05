Deutsche Schule Málaga celebrates German Unity Day with student exhibition and school celebration

SUR in English 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:19h.

Deutsche Schule Málaga celebrated German Unity Day on 2 October with a school-wide event for the entire community.

The day began at 9am with primary school students taking part in a treasure hunt through the exhibition of students' projects on Germany set up for the occasion.

They were guided by older students who explained their work and shared facts and stories about Germany. This spirit of connection between younger and older students became the defining thread of the whole day.

From 12.30pm, families arrived to enjoy the exhibition and see the students' work up close. The official ceremony for families opened with Year 7A singing the German national anthem, followed by Rebecca, a Year 8 student, performing the Spanish anthem on guitar.

The musical segment closed with Year 7A once more, performing Winds of Change by the German band Scorpions. The song, which reflects the political changes of German reunification and the Russian Perestroika, set a powerful and moving tone for the occasion.

Katrin Dreher, representing the Patronato, underlined that German reunification was "a decisive step towards the diversity in Europe we know today, a diversity that is lived every day at our school".

Headteacher Thorsten Nehls thanked those responsible for the preparation and noted that students from Years 5 to 12 had been working on their projects since the summer holidays, presenting information on German history and contemporary life through posters, iPads and scale models.

The day wrapped up with bratwurst and beer, with sausages donated by Aldi.