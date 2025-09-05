Back to school with the latest trends according to TikTok

Anya Soares Friday, 5 September 2025, 11:11 Share

The new academic year is fast approaching and both kids and teenagers alike are looking forward to not only seeing their friends but showing off their brand new Labubus and Longchamp handbags. To many parents, these may seem like alien and unfamiliar words.

However, for students who want to begin the autumn term looking and feeling their best, these items are quickly becoming staples in global pop culture.

This year, the hashtag ‘#back to school’ has reached over 5.2 million posts on TikTok. The content varies from young girls sharing their beauty hacks as they get ready for their first day of classes, to online ‘shopping haul’ videos where students exhibit their highly sought-after clothing and accessories that they’ve purchased, making it easier than ever to follow the latest trends.

Labubu

Labubu dolls have made their name as one of the biggest toys in the industry, with the Beijing-based company Popmart boasting a net profit of 474 million pounds so far this year, according to the Financial Times.

The charm of these collectible plushies lies in their simultaneously cute and ugly features. Many find their big eyes, custom-designed outfits and mischievous smiles baring a row of jagged teeth endearing.

Over 300 types of labubu dolls have been made since their creation in 2019, all in different variations and sizes. Some can be attached to keychains, making them an excellent accessory for a student’s schoolbag; others like to swap their plushies with friends.

What’s more is that they come packaged in ‘blind boxes’ - adding a mystery element to the doll. Like a Christmas gift, the buyer doesn’t know what labubu they buy until they open the package, generating a sense of anticipation that they might get a rare one.

The charm of the collectible Labubu dolls lies in their simultaneously cute and ugly features

The fervour surrounding labubus spans generations. Even celebrities such as kpop group Blackpink’s Lisa; Rihanna, David Beckham and Dua Lipa have all been seen sporting the viral dolls.

For parents looking to buy their children a labubu of their own, they can be found in the official Popmart store in-person and online, with prices varying from €18 to over €100.

Owala water bottles

Zoom Owala water bottles vary in colour and design. Adobe stock

From Hydro Flasks, to Stanley Cups, to the latest Owala FreeSip, the market for reusable water bottles has been steadily growing since the late 2010s, reflecting a broader purchasing trend of eco-friendly products in both millennials and Gen Z. The industry is now worth an estimated $9.67bn in accordance with the Grand View Research.

Most certainly for students, these brands have made a splash inside of the classroom. Across social media platforms, students praise the Owala water bottle for its distinct colourful designs and functionality, and they have become staples of ‘back-to-school’ shopping hauls.

Its most notable design feature is its ergonomic spout with two openings - a straw and a ‘chug’ opening. Most bottles on the market are created with a smaller air vent, making it harder to drink water easily. In comparison, Owala’s FreeSip spout fits around the person’s mouth, allowing them to take larger sips.

Currently, these stainless steel water bottles are sold in 0.7 litre and 0.9 litre sizes, and can be found on the official Owala store online, as well as Amazon, with retail prices starting at €27.

Longchamp bag

More and more students are opting for shoulder bags instead of rucksacks in 2025, as they get ready to pack their textbooks, laptops and pencil cases for school. The Parisian luxury brand, Longchamp, has proven to be one of the most popular among Gen Z - with British Vogue citing its “preppy appeal¨ as its main selling point.

Longchamp’s ‘Le Pliage’ nylon tote bag has spiked in popularity across social media platforms because of its lightweight build and spaciousness. This has sparked students to make ‘pack my school bag with me’ videos, where they showcase how many items they can fit inside their Longchamp bag, appealing to those who just want a ‘no-nonsense’ bag and fashion lovers alike.

More and more teenage girls are opting for shoulder bags instead of rucksacks in 2025, as they get ready to go back to school

For parents who aren’t quite willing to spend €120 on a designer bag, alternatives include reliable backpacks from brands such as: The North Face, Fjällräven and Jansport. Moreover, some students recommend online shops like Shein and Temu, which sell Longchamp replicas at a more affordable price.