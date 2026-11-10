Malaga announces date for 2027 Noche en Blanco cultural festival

10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:37h.

The countdown has begun for one of Malaga city's most beloved cultural events: Noche en Blanco, which next year is celebrating its 18th year ... on Saturday, 29 May.

Next year's Noche en Blanco will be dedicated to the Generation of '27 (the influential group of poets and avante-garde artists) to commemorate the centenary of this cultural movement.

This anniversary offers Malaga a unique opportunity to introduce the public to the poetry, music, arts and artists of that era. The interplay between tradition and the avant-garde allows for the creation of activities suited to different age groups and disciplines.

The city of Malaga played a prominent role during that period, with artists of the calibre of María Zambrano, José Moreno Villa, Manuel Altolaguirre, Emilio Prados and José María Hinojosa. They were involved in initiatives that served as a platform for those new voices in literature and the visual arts, such as the magazine Litoral and the Imprenta Sur publishing house.

Other famous Spaniards associated with the movement are poets such as as Federico García Lorca, Rafael Alberti and Luis Cernuda; painters such as Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró and Pablo Picasso; outstanding composers such as Manuel de Falla and Federico Mompou; filmmakers such as Luis Buñuel; and even architects such as Josep Lluís Sert.

A creative and artistic school of thought, the Generation of '27 was also embraced by artists of every discipline and kind, from all over the world: René Magritte, Paul Klee, Kandinsky, Stravinsky, Ravel, Chaplin, Eisenstein and Le Corbusier.

The Noche en Blanco 2027 will be an opportunity to recognise these artists and bring their works to the public.

This upcoming event will, once again, feature artists from Malaga who will present a range of performances to pay tribute to the leading figures of this generation across various disciplines.

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