At De Cotta Law, the mission is clear: to provide expert, clear, and tailored advice to meet the needs of an international clientele

SUR in English Málaga 16/06/2026 a las 09:25h.

Since its founding in 1983, De Cotta Law has established itself as a leading international and independent law firm for clients and companies with interests in Spain. With a trajectory spanning over more than 40 years, the firm combines its vast local experience with a deep understanding of international law, specialising in English and Spanish jurisdictions.

An international team of multilingual lawyers and tax experts forms the core of De Cotta Law, enabling the firm to act as a trusted partner that understands the complexities of cross-border legal and tax matters. Our integrated approach allows us to offer legal representation and strategic counsel across multiple jurisdictions.

Multilingual and multicultural expertise

In all areas of law, an appreciation of different cultures and languages is crucial for resolving situations for clients and businesses. Our team includes fluent speakers of English, Spanish, Dutch, Danish, Italian, French, and German, ensuring we truly speak your language.

Cross-border expertise and solid real-estate foundation

The firm is distinguished by its comprehensive approach in key area for foreign investors and residents.

Real-estate and conveyancing

In the highly regulated Spanish real-estate market, De Cotta Law ensures legal certainty in every transaction. The firm offers complete services covering everything from obtaining licences and new-build planning permits to managing conveyancing, sales, property transfers, and assistance with mortgages and bank guarantees throughout Spain.

Visas and Residency

The team provides comprehensive assistance and individualised advice to guarantee the most suitable visa route for the client’s needs. We also manage residency authorisations for EU-passport holders, spouses, and family members, facilitating mobility and legal establishment in the country.

Asset protection and private client matters

De Cotta Law possesses deep expertise in protecting the personsal and patrimonial interests of international clients.

Wills, estate planning, and administration

The Estate Planning Department are experts in handling assets in Spain, the UK, and offshore jurisdictions. Services include drafting Spanish and English wills, specialised advice on trusts, and managing inheritances spanning across both jurisdictions. They offer strategic consulting on forced heirship and private international law.

Family Law

The firm effectively manages matrimonial law, divorce, and judicial separation matters before the Spanish and English courts. Their advice covers financial agreements, management of joint assets (including pension plans and property), and matters relating to children, such as abduction, custody, visitation rights, and maintenance payments, working collaboratively with foreign firms and registered with the Relate organisation.

Litigation and strategic business counsel

The firm’s expertise extends to the commercial and contentious arenas, acting as a true business partner.

Tax and commercial law

De Cotta Law advises on all tax obligations (private and commercial), including the taxation of non-resident companies and foreign properties. For commercial clients, it offers practical advice, due diligence, sales and purchases, restructuring, complex litigation, and proven experience in insolvency proceedings (concursos de acreedores), complemented by a full accounting service.

Civil and criminal litigation

The expert litigation team handles a broad spectrum of matters ranging from debt recovery, private and business disputes, professional negligence, or construction issues to criminal offences (assaults, traffic crimes, extradition, and compensation). They have the capacity to request assets to be frozen (embargos) and investigate assets to ensure the effective enforcement of both Spanish and foreign judgments and orders.

Personal injury

With a multilingual team, the firm has vast experience in the defence and pursuit of individual and collective claims in Spain and the UK. Their lawyers are members of APIL (Association of Personal Injury Lawyers) and the Pan European Organisation of Personal Injury Lawyers (PEOPIL).

At De Cotta Law, the mission is clear: to provide expert, clear, and tailored advice to meet the needs of an international clientele. We speak your language, simplify the complex matters, and ensure the best possible outcome.

More information:

Telephone: +34 952 93 17 81.

Web: www.decottalaw.com