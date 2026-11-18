If house prices rise, so do food prices; energy and basic household services cost more than they did a year ago; transport and fuel prices ... continue to rise; and, of course, leisure costs are following the same trend. Alongside all of this, the cost of raising a child in Spain is also rising, affecting almost ten million families.

According to the ECH (continuous household survey), 9.6 million of the total 21 million households in Spain have dependent children.

Save the Children presented on Tuesday the updated figures from its annual report on the cost of raising a child. According to the organisation's report, it costs an average of 835 euros a month to raise a child, more than 10,000 euros a year. The figure has risen by 2.7 per cent compared with 2024.

Furthermore, the cost of raising children increases as they grow older. "While expenditure is lower in the early years of life, adolescence is the most expensive stage for families, reaching 942 euros a month for families with a child between the ages of 13 and 17," the study says.

According to the report, these figures disprove the notion that financial needs decrease with age and highlight the need to "maintain public support throughout childhood and adolescence".

Save the Children says that the financial strain of bringing up children now affects not only low-income households, but also "large sections of working families". One of the factors driving up the cost is housing. The cost of housing has risen by 61 per cent since 2018, making the cost of raising children significantly more expensive.

Broadly speaking, one in two families need to spend at least 48 per cent of their disposable income on bringing up children, while a couple earning two minimum wages must spend around 60 per cent of their income on raising two children, according to calculations by Save the Children.

"Having a job no longer guarantees you can afford to bring up children without worry," Save the Children's director of advocacy Catalina Perazzo says.

The situation is even more severe in single-parent households, where raising children alone multiplies the risk of poverty, providing a clear example of the feminisation of poverty. Among these households, more than half are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, with eight out of ten headed by women.

Save the Children is calling for a strengthening of policies, for public assistance to be brought into line with the actual cost of bringing up children and for financial measures to be strengthened, so that they better meet families' needs and keep pace with rising costs as children grow up.

Save the Children is also calling for progress towards a "universal child-rearing allowance", a proposal the PSOE party has now raised in its campaign. The organisation believes this would help reduce child poverty and ensure greater equality of opportunity. This is a demand that Alianza por la Crianza, of which Save the Children is a member, has long championed.

"Whether a child has more or fewer opportunities cannot depend on their postcode, on how much their electricity bill rises or on their family's ability to afford groceries," Perazzo said during the presentation of the measures.

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