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Erysimum cheiri. D. Bush
Gardening in southern Spain

Common wallflower

Wallflowers need a position in full sun, but unfortunately are not drought-tolerant and will require regular watering in the hottest months

Denise Bush

Friday, 24 April 2026, 12:04

Erysimum cheiri is commonly known as the wallflower, gilliflower or "bloody warrior," when referring to the dark red varieties. It is a member of the Brassicaceae family and can be susceptible to clubroot, a disease common to the cabbage family.

Wallflowers need a position in full sun, but unfortunately are not drought-tolerant and will require regular watering in the hottest months.

They can be used in borders, rock or cottage style gardens and grown inplanters. A distinction is made between "bedding" and "perennial" wallflowers. Erysimum cheiri is the bedding variety. Although it is technically a short-lived perennial, it is usually pulled out after flowering as it becomes leggy. In contrast, "perennial" wallflowers are woodier sub-shrubs that stay in the garden for several years and have a much longer flowering season

If Erysimum cheiri is not cut back after flowering, it can reach heights of 50cm. In temperate climates, the flowering period can be extended throughout the year by deadheading.

The flowers come in a wide range of colours and hybridise easily. They contain lots of nectar, which attracts bees, butterflies and other pollinators and are sweetly scented. Propagation is usually from seed (it may seed itself around the garden) or from heeled cuttings taken in summer.

Although now renamed as Erysimum cheiri, the plant is sometimes still listed under the name Cheiranthus cheiri.

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surinenglish Common wallflower

Common wallflower