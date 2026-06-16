A closer look at Ibex Insurance Costa del Sol

SUR in English Málaga 16/06/2026 a las 17:06h.

Ibex Insurance is an international insurance broker established in 2000 and has grown to be one of the largest providers of insurance to the expatriate communities throughout Spain & Portugal.

Ibex offers a complete range of insurance policies including car, motorbike, home, holiday apartment, health, travel, pet, golf, marine, legal protection, and commercial/business insurance.

Ibex Insurance has 9 branches in Spain, 2 in Portugal and 1 in Gibraltar.

Ibex Costa del Sol office includes both the Fuengirola and Estepona offices, working together. Either office will be able to assist you.

Ibex Costa del Sol Team

We are delighted to welcome Katie and María José to our Estepona office team.

María José joins the team with extensive experience in the insurance sector, having worked with BMI Brokers for over 17 years.

Katie brings valuable expertise from previous roles in customer service, supporting motor and home insurance clients at AIG, as well as experience in retail and hospitality.

They join a well-established and highly experienced team members Angela and Shauna, whose professionalism, dedication and long-standing industry knowledge continue to play a key role in delivering excellent service to our clients.

Together, the team will continue to support clients with all their insurance needs, delivering professionalism, expertise and a strong commitment to customer service.

Health insurance specialist

The team is also supported by Carrie Ann our Ibex Health Insurance Specialist who spends a day in each office every week being able to deal first hand with new and existing customers.

We work with many leading insurers, and we can help you to choose a private health insurance policy thatis right for you.

Claims

Ibex has a dedicated in-house Claims Department with multi-lingual staff. It has developed a trusted network of independent surveyors, loss adjusters and lawyers enabling them to provide an efficient claims service.

Supporting local communities

Ibex supports and is closely involved in a variety of local groups, events, and charitable activities. We are always mindful that without our local communities, we would not exist, and therefore we want to give something back. Our staff, support this programme whole heartedly and give up a lot of their free time to help.

Pop in and see us in either office

We are open throughout the day from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday with no closing for a siesta or summer hours, therefore making it easy for you to “pop” into our offices and have a chat with us in person, we really do love to meet our customers.

Ibex Insurance Fuengirola. Edificio Vega Local 6, Avenida Jesús Santos Reín, 13. 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga.

+34 952 581 561 / WhatsApp +34 687 942 594

E-mail: costadelsol@ibexinsure.com

Ibex Insurance Estepona. Centro Comercial Benavista Local 3, Crta. de Cádiz km.167, 29688 Estepona, Málaga.

+34 952 887 125 / WhatsApp +34 608 691 047

E-mail: costadelsol@ibexinsure.com