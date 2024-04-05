A chance to visit the Malaga waterfalls that sparkle after the first spring rains

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

A wet March, both at its beginning and its end, has been enough to reveal lush waterfalls in one of Andalucía's most important mountainous regions, that of the Sierra de las Nieves, where three protected areas converge (natural park, biosphere reserve, and national park).

Thanks to the spring rains, there is an opportunity to tour some remarkably beautiful waterfalls in municipalities such as El Burgo, Tolox, Alozaina, Yunquera, Casarabonela and Istán.

These can boast of being the birthplaces of important rivers like the Grande, Verde and Turón. Some of their many tributaries are also included, descending from high elevations with spectacular waterfalls.

This is the perfect time to embark on the well-known Ruta de Cascadas (waterfall route), an itinerary that starts from the Balneario de Tolox (Tolox baths) and passes by what is considered the highest waterfall in Malaga province, La Rejía, with a height of 51 metres.

Poza de la Virgen. In this well-known spot in Tolox you can see a magnificent waterfall. J. A

In recent years, it hasn't been possible to see it flowing abundantly, but it is looking good at the moment. The trail also passes the Poza de la Virgen (Virgin's pool), a pond of crystal-clear waters that the dizzying waterfall cascades down into.

On this moderately challenging route, you walk for quite some time alongside the Río Caballos, a tributary of the aforementioned Grande, which is also flowing well at the moment. It can also be reached via a certified trail from the village of Yunquera.

Among the tributaries of this river is also the Jorox, named after the hamlet in Alozaina that it runs through. Along this route, this river course has a spectacular drop, which has attracted many canyoning enthusiasts for years. However, you don't need to engage in this dizzying outdoor activity to see this waterfall. Simply take the steep and descending path from the entrance of the village. In just five minutes, you can reach the foot of this waterfall in the Sierra de las Nieves region.

Another excellent option for seeing a significant waterfall is the Cascada de Turón, situated in the municipality of El Burgo, which is declared a Rincón Singular de Málaga by the Diputación. It is a seasonal waterfall that is at its best right now.

It can be seen up close, as it is in the Arroyo Blanquillo area, near the junction of the Ardales and Casarabonela roads, but within the territory of El Burgo.

It's not the only waterfall that can be seen on the Turón, one of the rivers that carries its waters to the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir, after crossing through Ardales.

To see the other waterfalls you have to go via the village of El Burgo. There is a route to the Presa del Dique (dam) on the right bank of the Turón River.

TheTurón waterfall is in El Burgo and you can get quite close to see it. Salvador Salas

To reach it, there is a very simple and easy first section, which is done through a barrier-free route suitable for people with reduced mobility or young children.

The itinerary, Manolo El Cantaor, officially ends 1.2 kilometres from the starting point, but it can be extended to reach the large pool at the Presa del Dique. However, this section is much more tasking, as there is a lot of vegetation which has to be navigated through a section that runs along an irrigation ditch.

Much further upstream, there is also another waterfall at the source of the river itself, although access here is much more difficult and is not part of a certified trail.

Another option, which is also quite unique, is the Charco del Canalón, on the Río Verde, another major river that originates in the Sierra de las Nieves. This one is not a natural waterfall, as the cascade is due to the overflow of an irrigation structure. However, the result is equally exceptional. There is however a certified trail to reach it.