Car hire in Malaga: what to check before you book

SUR in English Málaga 15/09/2026 a las 09:22h.

A bad experience with a car hire company can spoil a holiday or disrupt a business trip. Before making a final decision and signing a rental agreement, it’s therefore worth taking the time to check the conditions, small print and other important details.

Car hire in Málaga offers the wide range of options and convenience you would expect from one of Spain's leading tourist destinations. However, it’s important to consider a number of factors before booking to avoid unexpected problems with a service that can involve complex terms and conditions. Here are some of the key points to keep in mind.

The importance of booking ahead

With Malaga enjoying strong tourism and business activity, it's best to allow plenty of time when booking a hire car. The first recommendation is to reserve your vehicle weeks, or even months, in advance.

This is particularly important during the high season, when demand is at its highest. Booking early gives you the best chance of securing a competitive price and ensures a wider choice of vehicles remains available.

Fuel and insurance

To ensure a smooth car hire experience, agree on a fuel policy that suits your needs before collecting the vehicle. A 'full-to-full' policy is often the most straightforward option: you collect the car with a full tank and return it in the same condition, helping you avoid additional refuelling charges.

Insurance is another aspect to check carefully before booking. Review the cover each car hire company includes, as well as the excess that may be held on your credit card.

Once you have all the relevant information, you may also want to consider whether excess-free cover or a separate external insurance policy would offer better protection for your needs.

Inspect the car carefully

To avoid disputes or unpleasant surprises, it’s important to thoroughly inspect both the interior and exterior of the vehicle when you collect it. Taking photos or videos of the car's condition when you receive it can provide useful evidence and help you identify any existing damage.

If you spot any damage, the best approach is to report it to the hire company immediately, before driving away.

Finally, avoid paying for unnecessary extras and only add those that are likely to be useful during your holiday or business trip.

That said, there is no need for concern. Malaga and the Costa del Sol are home to many established and reputable car hire companies. By following these simple steps and asking the professionals to clarify any aspect of the service, you can greatly reduce the risk of unpleasant surprises when hiring a car in Malaga.