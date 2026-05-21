Bad Bunny and Zara: ‘Benito Antonio’ collection lands in the UK and Spain

The public had already enjoyed a sneak preview of Bad Bunny’s Zara collection without even realising it. On 8 February, Bunny (real name Benito ... Antonio) took to the Super Bowl stage in front of over 100 million viewers wearing exclusive outfits developed in collaboration with the Spanish retail giant.

This was followed by the Met Gala, where he appeared as an aged version of himself in a bespoke black dinner jacket - another creation from the flagship brand of Inditex, currently ranked as the world’s most valuable fashion brand.

From San Juan to the world

On 16 May, before any official announcement had been made, the shutters of the Zara store at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, rose to reveal a total transformation. The shop had become an exclusive pop-up space - the only physical location stocking the line at the time. That same afternoon, the artist made a surprise appearance to purchase pieces from his own collection, titled ‘Benito Antonio’.

The collection, which launches worldwide this Thursday, comprises 150 pieces inspired by the artist’s personal style. According to Zara’s press release:

"Every detail - the silhouettes, colours, graphics, and fabrics - was worked with intention and instinct. The pieces reflect how Benito has always dressed: effortless, expressive, and completely true to himself."

Key Pieces and Visual Identity

The range oscillates between sharp tailoring, oversized wardrobe staples, textured fabrics, and bold graphics. It also features summer-ready items in vibrant hues, such as the orange cap recently teased by Inditex chairwoman Marta Ortega.

The visual identity of ‘Benito Antonio’ - the logo of which was first spotted on the chair where the singer prepared for the Met Gala - draws from his Caribbean roots. The design language incorporates urban infrastructure such as electric poles and street layouts; handcrafted textures reflecting everyday Puerto Rican life; places Puerto Rican culture at the centre of the global fashion conversation.

Tour kick-off in Spain

The campaign imagery, shot on location in Puerto Rico, features the artist alone on a rock amidst the sea, accompanied by a wooden boat with a sail crafted from the collection’s garments.

The collection arrives in Spanish high-street stores just as Bad Bunny prepares to kick off the European leg of his ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ tour. Following a hiatus after his American dates, the singer will perform 12 sold-out shows in Spain:

• Barcelona: 22 and 23 May (Palau Sant Jordi)

• Madrid: 30 May to 15 June (10 dates at the Wizink Center)