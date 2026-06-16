BGI LAW, the leading law firm providing legal advice to residents and investors on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Marbella 16/06/2026 a las 09:25h.

BGI LAW is the law firm for businesses and families. An internationally recognised firm offering comprehensive legal advisory services, with a well-established track record in protecting the interests of companies, investors, and private clients both in Spain and globally. With offices in Vigo, Madrid, and Marbella, and a multidisciplinary team of highly specialised lawyers, the firm has positioned itself as a key partner for those seeking legal certainty, efficiency, and expert guidance in complex operations.

BGI LAW’s approach is based on a combination of technical excellence, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the economic and regulatory environment. This philosophy enables the firm to provide tailored solutions in areas such as corporate law, international taxation, immigration, labour law, litigation, corporate restructuring, wealth planning, and advisory services for companies, family offices and individuals.

One of the firm’s core strengths is its ability to support foreign investors in establishing operations in Spain, particularly those from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

BGI LAW stands out for its expertise in investment structuring, company incorporation, cross-border tax planning, and the comprehensive management of business projects in sectors such as real estate, energy, technology, tourism, and hospitality.

BGI LAW’s culture is founded on close client relationships, transparency, and proactive legal guidance. Every matter is approached with a global perspective that integrates legal, economic, and operational analysis, ensuring informed decisions and robust strategies.

The global character of BGI LAW reaches its highest expression in the creation of BGI GLOBAL, the largest international network of independent law firms established from the Spanish firm itself and also chaired by Julio Aguado. This network gives every BGI LAW client access to more than 500 professionals across 50 offices in 25 countries, enabling client service with deep local expertise anywhere in the world.

With a recognised reputation and a strong commitment to quality, BGI LAW has established itself as a modern, dynamic, and results-oriented law firm, fully equipped to respond to the legal challenges of a constantly evolving world.

More information:

Telephone: +34 952 81 21 00

Email: bgi.marbella@bgilaw.com bgilaw@bgilaw.com

Web: www.bgilaw.com/en