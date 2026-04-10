Antonio Banderas seeks to expand his Soho stage with a second theatre in Malaga The actor and promoter is also contemplating a move to Madrid, while he believes that the Sohrlin centre will only be around for "four more years" due to urban planning reasons

Paco Griñán Málaga Friday, 10 April 2026, 19:55 Share

Antonio Banderas is "evolving". He said this Friday during the presentation of the new Soho International Dance Festival Tip Toe , his ambitious dance event that completes the programme of his Soho Caixabank theatre in Malaga with what until now was his "unfinished business"-dance.

But the actor and director was not only referring to this new performing arts initiative, but also to the fact that his stage project has outgrown its headquarters on Calle Córdoba and he is looking to "expand" the facilities with a second theatre. SUR has confirmed that he has already looked at land in Málaga for this expansion.

In addition, Banderas has confirmed that he is not only looking at home, but also Madrid, where he would like the Soho to have another venue. For his part, he has also stated that his school and the Sohrlin space on the west side of the city will be "ephemeral" and will have a life of only "four more years" for urban planning reasons.

"Right now theatre and everything related to theatre is my life," said the actor by way of a declaration of intent about his priority since he opened the Caixabank Soho Theatre in Malaga in 2019.

Now, seven years later, he wants to extend that stage: "I want to expand, with one more space in Malaga. And at the same time, also a little bit of Soho for Madrid. So, right now I'm evolving and I want to keep growing within this project."

Antonio Banderas has said that the second Soho Theatre will be a 'black box' model and that he may spend "a few million, but not many"

Although it is an idea that is still at an initial stage, the actor has detailed that this second Soho Theatre is an initiative that he is promoting alone and that it would be bigger and with a different concept to the one in Calle Córdoba.

"The Soho Theatre is very good, but it is an 'Italian' style theatre and to receive and stage some of the shows we do it is very good," said Antonio Banderas, who said that the new space will have a "black box" concept, "a black box that will allow me to have the stage in different places and be very flexible", said the actor, director and producer about this future auditorium which will have mobile or adaptable seats so that they can be reconfigured to place the stage in the centre, at the back or at the sides.

Land of "magnitude"

This project to extend the Soho Caixabank Theatre is currently in the plans of the promoter and stage impresario, who has not given details of the location. However, Banderas is open about his plans and, as SUR has confirmed, among the possibilities he has shown interest in a plot nearLa Térmica, on the corner where the UAX university and Inacua have already set up in the growing west side of the city.

The only thing he has advanced in this respect is that his second theatre in the city will not be as big as the Sohrlin space because "there is no land of that magnitude" available and also "to build that is many millions. I can spend some, but not many".

This April he returns to Hollywood to finish the 'biopic' about the chef Anthony Bourdain, while he has "signed up" for the new feature film by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat

Banderas has referred to his new project as his "third space" in Malaga, since the second is the Sohrlin Andalucía school and stage. Regarding the latter, he was surprised to admit that this initiative, which he launched in the area of La Térmica in 2024, will have to close in the next few years.

"Sohrlin is an ephemeral space and we knew it from the beginning, because there is a partial urban development plan and, well, we are going to use it for the two, three or four years that we have left," announced the actor about this cultural and training centre that he set up with the businessman Domingo Sánchez, CEO and founder of the production company Merlín.

The actor from Malaga also talked about film and, although he has made it clear that "my life now revolves around theatre", he has also acknowledged that he is "getting a lot of offers" for films.

For the moment, on 20 April he returns to Hollywood to shoot a couple more scenes for 'Tony', the biopic based on the story of the chef and TV presenter Anthony Bourdain , which he filmed last year, while he has also confirmed that his filming schedule includes the new feature film by the Argentinians Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, with whom he already worked in Official Competition.