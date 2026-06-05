Andalusian delegation attends BCC cocktail in Madrid

SUR in English 05/06/2026 a las 10:34h.

The residence of the British Ambassador to Spain, Alex Ellis, in Madrid was the venue for the British Chamber of Commerce spring cocktail event on Thursday last week. The Ambassador and the President of the BCC in Spain, Chris Dottie, welcomed guests who included Spain's secretary of state for Commerce Amparo López Senovilla. The Andalusian delegation included BCC Regional Vice-President Derek A. Langley, Sandra Wrightson of De Cotta Law, Miriem Diouri of MDG and lawyer and barrister Edward Grant, among others.