An EU app could soon be checking your age before you watch content

Niklas Treppner, DPA Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 20:37 Share

The global debate about protecting young people online, stirred up by Australia's social media ban for teens, has led officials in the European Union to develop an official app for age verification.

Designed to be rolled out across the bloc, the app has the potential to greatly change the online experience for all internet users, since content with age restrictions, such as porn or horror films, would only be accessible after an age check.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is urging EU member states to provide their citizens with a national version, saying the template is now "technically ready".

How does the app work?

The verification app is intended to make it possible to check a user's age anonymously without storing personal data such as name or date of birth.

To do this, the user can photograph their ID card or passport and use their phone's front camera to scan their face.

The app matches the two and stores only enough information from the ID to tell if a person is above a certain age threshold.

If you then want to access age-restricted sites or content, the app can confirm whether the user is allowed to do so.

The software developed by the EU tells the website only whether the person is old enough, and does not disclose their date of birth or other details, according to the European Commission.

When will people start using the app?

Denmark, France, Spain, Greece and Italy have already begun testing the app, and seven member states say they want to integrate the app into the EU's planned digital wallet, set to arrive in the EU in 2027.

Others, like Germany, have not yet tested the app or announced plans to integrate it, and are also allowing private companies to offer alternatives apps.

Do online services have to check age?

For browsing online, it is also crucial whether websites and online platforms will integrate the app.

TikTok, Instagram and other online giants are obliged, in the EU's view, under the Digital Services Act (DSA) to ensure the protection of minors with appropriate age verification, at least if they display content that could endanger or disturb children.

They do not necessarily have to use the EU app for this, but in the European Commission's view this system is the "gold standard".

Commission President von der Leyen stresses that online platforms could rely on the app without difficulty and now have "no more excuses".

Can the app be tricked?

Yes. Children could still use the phone of older siblings or parents with information stored on there, senior EU officials acknowledge.

In addition, there are many technical options such as VPN services to bypass digital age barriers by making it appear that users are accessing websites from outside the EU. The aim is to protect those children who are unintentionally confronted with unsuitable content, the EU official said.

What does the app have to do with a possible social media ban?

The app could also play a crucial role for a possible ban on social media for children and young people up to a certain age. This is also being discussed in Brussels.

However, whether the European Commission will campaign for an EU-wide minimum age on social networks remains open. An expert commission is advising on this and is set to present proposals for further action in the summer.

Several member countries, including France, Spain, Greece and Austria, have already announced they want to introduce a social media ban for minors up to a certain age, while other countries are debating it. Brussels is therefore under pressure because only the European Commission is allowed to impose rules on the online giants.