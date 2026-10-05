Irish national dies after being hit by taxi in central Madrid

Hospital Clínico San Carlos where the victim later passed away.

Gerard Couzens 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:58h.

An Irish man has died in hospital after being struck by a taxi in the Arganzuela neighbourhood of Madrid.

The 52-year-old victim was hit at around 2.20am on Sunday along the Ronda de Toledo, a busy avenue located near the landmark Puerta de Toledo.

Police officers arriving at the scene initiated CPR after finding the man in cardiac arrest, successfully restoring a pulse before paramedics from the municipal emergency services arrived.

The man was rushed in critical condition to the Hospital Clínico San Carlos in the capital, where medical staff confirmed his death shortly after arrival.

Police investigation and driver testing

Eyewitnesses, including two passengers inside the taxi at the time of the collision, told traffic police that the victim was attempting to cross the multi-lane road at an unauthorised spot.

The taxi driver remained at the scene and cooperated fully with law enforcement. Municipal police tested the driver for alcohol and drugs, with negative results returned.

While the driver was formally identified, no arrest was made, and officers are submitting a full incident report to the investigating magistrate’s court.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the deceased was visiting Madrid on holiday or residing in Spain.