Three Romanian workers die after being overcome by toxic fumes at luxury Quinta do Lago estate

Natalia Penza 14/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:51h.

Three Romanian workers have died and three others were injured during routine waterproofing work at a private mansion on the elite Quinta do Lago estate in Portugal's Algarve.

The tragic accident occurred at around 1pm on Tuesday inside an underground water reservoir at a whitewashed villa within the exclusive golf and lifestyle development, situated in the affluent 'Golden Triangle' between Almancil, Quinta do Lago, and Vale do Lobo.

Emergency response teams, including paramedics, firefighters, and officers from the GNR (Guarda Nacional Republicana), rushed to the scene following a 112 emergency call. Firefighters using specialized rope extraction systems recovered the three men unconscious from the deposit, but medical teams were unable to revive them.

Family tragedy in underground rescue attempt

The deceased have been identified as Romanian nationals aged 21, 24, and 40. According to preliminary police findings, the 40-year-old worker was initially overcome by toxic gas fumes accumulated inside the enclosed water deposit. His two younger nephews - aged 21 and 24 - are believed to have entered the tank in a desperate attempt to rescue their relative before succumbing to the fumes themselves.

Three other construction workers aged between 50 and 52 suffered mild toxic exposure and were treated by paramedics at the scene, though all three declined hospital transportation.

"Three workers from a construction company were found dead at Quinta do Lago where they were carrying out waterproofing work," a GNR spokesperson confirmed.

Investigation launched at billionaire resort

Portuguese labor authorities (ACT - Autoridade para as Condições do Trabajo) and judicial police have opened a formal investigation into the workplace safety conditions and gas ventilation protocols during the waterproofing operation.

Owned since 1998 by Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien, the Quinta do Lago resort is one of Southern Europe’s most exclusive residential enclaves, having hosted multiple Portuguese Open European Tour tournaments.

The estate is home to numerous international high-net-worth individuals and sports figures, including former England footballers John Terry and Alan Shearer.

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