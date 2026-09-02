British woman stabbed to death at Algarve resort hotel as partner arrested

Gerard Couzenz 02/09/2026 a las 10:23h.

A British woman has been stabbed to death at a hotel in the Algarve resort of Albufeira.

The holidaymaker is said to have been knifed in the corridor of the hotel, allegedly by her partner.

The alarm was raised around 6.45pm local time this evening.

Local reports say the suspect is also British and the couple were with a child.

The GNR police force was sent to the scene although the separate Policia Judiciaria force has now been mobilised.

The suspected killer has been arrested, it is understood.Both the woman stabbed to death and the man held are believed to be 34 years old.

The incident happened at the Alfagar Alto Da Colina, a four-star aparthotel resort with water slides offering sea views.

Police in full protective white suits were pictured taking photos inside the hotel, which couldn’t be reached by phone late last night. Firefighters were also mobilised as part of the emergency response.