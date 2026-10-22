British tourist airlifted to hospital after 30ft cliff fall at popular Portuguese surfing beach

Natalia Penza 22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 10:34h.

A 34-year-old British tourist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a ten-metre cliff fall near a popular surfing beach on Portugal's Atlantic coast.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Paia do Amado, close to the town of Aljezur, approximately 40 minutes from the Algarve resort of Lagos. Emergency services were alerted at around 3.30pm after a friend of the victim guided rescuers to the remote accident site at Monte do Engenheiro.

Around 20 firefighters, alongside paramedics, an ambulance service helicopter and Lagos Maritime Police officers, participated in the complex rescue operation.

"The victim fell from a height of around ten metres and suffered a traumatic brain injury," said local firefighters' chief António Ângelo following the rescue. "He was conscious, but his speech was incoherent."

Rescuers confirmed the man had been attempting to descend a steep, rocky cliff section using old cables attached to the rocks - traditionally used by local fishermen to access the shoreline - when one of the lines snapped. The area is not an equipped rock climbing site, and authorities have not confirmed why the tourists were attempting the descent.

The victim was airlifted directly from the scene to Faro Hospital. No further updates regarding his medical condition were released overnight.

Tragedy highlights risks along rugged Vicentina coastline

Amado Beach, situated within the Costa Vicentina Natural Park about an hour and 15 minutes west of Faro International Airport, is widely regarded as one of the region's premier surfing destinations.

The incident occurred near the site of another tragedy involving a British national earlier this year. On 27 July, 28-year-old former Great Britain junior surfing star Arran Strong disappeared during a stand-up paddleboarding excursion off nearby Arrifana Beach. Strong, who was born in the UK but had lived in Portugal for several years, vanished at sea, prompting extensive maritime searches.

Local emergency services along the Algarve and Vicentina coasts routinely warn visitors against utilising unmaintained paths, abandoned fishing cables, or climbing unequipped cliff faces along the region's steep coastal bluffs.