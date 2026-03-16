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Timeline plaques installed charting 3,000 years of Gibraltar's history

New educational displays at Casemates Square bring Gibraltar's rich past to life

SUR in English

Monday, 16 March 2026, 10:56

The Ministry for Heritage has installed a series of educational timeline plaques at the entrance to Casemates Square, narrating the rich and diverse history of Gibraltar as part of the Government's wider efforts to promote historical awareness and cultural identity throughout the urban landscape.

The timeline is divided into six distinct colour-coded periods covering Pre-Roman, Roman, Visigothic, Muslim, Castilian and British Gibraltar. Each plaque features clear, concise text accompanied by two QR codes, with font size and layout adapted to ensure consistency across all panels despite the varying lengths of text for each historical period.

The display covers a broad sweep of Gibraltar's past, from its Roman connections and centuries of Muslim rule through to the emergence of a distinct Gibraltarian identity in modern times, bringing the Rock's 3,000-year story to the fore.

The project follows the successful installation of other interpretation panels across the Rock and reflects the Ministry's commitment to expanding Gibraltar's cultural offering through accessible, outdoor educational initiatives.

Minister for Heritage, Professor John Cortes, said: "These new timeline plaques are a tribute to the extraordinary depth of Gibraltar's past. By making our history visible and accessible in our public spaces, we continue to honour the generations that shaped our identity. This initiative not only educates but also strengthens the bond between our people and our heritage."

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surinenglish Timeline plaques installed charting 3,000 years of Gibraltar's history

Timeline plaques installed charting 3,000 years of Gibraltar&#039;s history