Sir Mo Farah visits Gibraltar ahead of Literary Festival

SUR in English Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 12:28 Share

Gibraltar Cultural Services has concluded its prelude events for the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, featuring Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah. The programme included a public talk and a charity run.

On Friday evening, Sir Mo appeared at the Sunborn Hotel’s Aurora Ballroom for a sold-out session titled "In Conversation With Sir Mo Farah." Speaking with Thomas Watt, the four-time Olympic champion discussed his autobiography, his series of children’s books and the trajectory of his athletic career.

The following morning, more than 150 participants joined Sir Mo for a run starting at Casemates Square. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Research into Childhood Cancer and the Gibraltar Community Association.

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, commented on the visit: "We are thrilled with the success of Sir Mo Farah’s visit and the joy it brought those in attendance from Gibraltar and abroad. These two events cement Gibraltar’s reputation as a venue for first class experiences. In addition, these prelude events have set the stage beautifully for the upcoming 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival which promises to be another highlight in our cultural calendar."

The main Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival is scheduled to take place later this year.