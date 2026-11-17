Gibraltar
Royal Gibraltar Regiment fires 21-gun salute to mark King Charles III's 78th birthday
The Royal Gibraltar Regiment held a ceremonial parade on Monday attended by Minister Pat Orfila and Commander British Forces Rear Admiral Tim Davey
SUR in English
The Royal Gibraltar Regiment fired a 21-gun royal salute on Monday, 16 November, to commemorate the 78th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.
Gibraltar's Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, was welcomed to the event by Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto and Captain Alfred Garro of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. During the parade, she met with soldiers and was presented with a framed regimental plaque before joining the Commander British Forces, Rear Admiral Tim Davey, at a reception.