SUR in English 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 08:58h.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment fired a 21-gun royal salute on Monday, 16 November, to commemorate the 78th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

Gibraltar's Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, was welcomed to the event by Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto and Captain Alfred Garro of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. During the parade, she met with soldiers and was presented with a framed regimental plaque before joining the Commander British Forces, Rear Admiral Tim Davey, at a reception.