SUR in English 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:43h.

The 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival last week has officially been declared the most successful edition to date, drawing thousands of local residents and international visitors to the Rock for a week of talks, debates and workshops.

According to figures released by the Ministry for Culture and Tourism, 90 per cent of all available tickets were snapped up across 43 events, with 3,395 tickets issued and 22 sessions completely selling out. Alongside the main public programme, an extensive schools initiative reached 2,500 upper primary and secondary pupils through dedicated workshops and discussions.

This year's diverse line-up spanned politics, travel, music, health, sport and literary fiction. International draws included bestselling novelist Joanne Harris MBE discussing Vianne and Sleepers in the Snow, Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte presenting Enviado Especial and Misión en París in Spanish and biographer Anne Sebba sharing The Women Orchestra of Auschwitz.

Audiences also heard from former Afghan women's national football captain Khaleda Popal on her award-winning memoir My Beautiful Sisters, broadcaster Petroc Trelawny celebrating Trelawny's Cornwall and Sunday Times bestselling journalist Clover Stroud. Other highlights ranged from Beatles hairdresser Leslie Cavendish sharing personal anecdotes to frontline NHS doctor Meenal Viz discussing healthcare activism, alongside mental health and wellbeing talks from Dr Alastair Santhouse, Ella McCrystal and Sally Baker.

Geopolitics and local heritage proved equally popular, featuring Dr Ali Bahaijoub's analysis of the Western Sahara conflict, Christopher Lloyd's illustrated timeline The Story of Gibraltar and historian Richard Garcia's research into the civilian impact of World War II on the Rock.

Minister for Culture and Tourism Christian Santos praised Festival Director Seamus Byrne and his team, noting that the results showcase the strength of Gibraltar's events-led tourism strategy. "Year on year we see the Literary Festival grow and reach further audiences and the numbers speak for themselves," he said. "Gibraltar is being recognised as a cultural centre, propelled by events such as this festival."