New frontier security measures in place as Gibraltar government publishes plans for border area

SUR in English 02/07/2026 Actualizado a las 15:38h.

The Government of Gibraltar has unveiled enhanced frontier security measures and published artist impressions detailing the border's future appearance ahead of the provisional implementation of the Treaty on 15 July.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo recently led local media on a tour of the border's eastern end to demonstrate the new arrangements first hand. The move follows the removal of sections of the old perimeter fence, an action that had previously prompted public concern.

Government officials have sought to reassure the public that security is being materially strengthened rather than reduced. As the old chain-link and barbed-wire fencing is dismantled, a new high-security line has already been erected just a few metres away. The new structure utilises category four fencing, meeting the same "no-climb" specification found around the perimeters of UK military installations.

Running from the sea to the airport, the new fence features gates that close at scheduled times to accommodate Customs and commercial operations. Consequently, anyone entering from the eastern fairground area will face a second, more reliable barrier protecting the runway, the fuel farm, the tunnel and the Customs installation, completely blocking pedestrian access into Gibraltar. Meanwhile, the military estate at the western end of the border will remain fully fenced.

The only section left without a physical border fence is an area of approximately 150 metres by the loop, where pedestrians have traditionally crossed. This open section will instead be monitored by a permanent law enforcement presence. Additional police officers are being recruited specifically to be posted north of the runway, working alongside the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and the Borders and Coastguard Agency (BCA), with each agency operating 4x4 vehicles in the area.

The entire zone will also be covered by CCTV providing a permanent live picture. This network includes live facial recognition cameras checking against Interpol and other wanted lists, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify vehicles known to international police systems, and improved lighting throughout.

Addressing the safeguard within the Treaty that allows the area to be closed in extraordinary circumstances, the Government stated this presents no difficulty for Gibraltar. The eastern area is already closed nightly for Customs and commercial works, and the western area remains effectively closed as a military estate. Only the open 150-metre section would ever need to be re-closed, a process officials say can be done quickly. Inside the air terminal, e-gates required for the EU's Entry/Exit System are already being installed and connected to the Schengen system.

Alongside these security measures, the Government has published artist impressions prepared by GCArchitects outlining the planned traffic and pedestrian arrangements. While certain elements have been agreed, including the new law enforcement headquarters, the pedestrian access and the roundabout, the final layout of lanes into Spain is still being finalised. Initially, traffic flow will see little change, with vehicles crossing in both directions much as they do today.

The published plans envisage a new tourist office near the former frontier and a transport hub on the site of the former Guardia Civil checks. A large canopy straddling both sides will allow Gibraltar and Spanish taxis to interline, whilst municipal and private buses will be able to drop off and collect passengers under cover, providing shelter from winter rain and summer heat. Service vehicles will not cross the border but will instead interchange passengers at this location.

The main pedestrian flow is set to be channelled through the site of the current Customs facility, though nothing will prevent pedestrians from walking the length of the open loop. A beautification programme is also planned, featuring greenery and planting alongside 200 metres of digital screens in the tunnel. These screens will allow Gibraltarian businesses to advertise and enable the Government to welcome visitors. Officials emphasised that Gibraltar's flags and identity will remain fully in place so that all who arrive know they are entering the British area of Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister has been meeting regularly with the Mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, to coordinate the cross-border elements of the plans, with further detailed discussions expected in early August. Relevant dates are expected to be announced in mid-July.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

"As people can now see for themselves, Gibraltar's security at the frontier is being strengthened, not weakened. A secondary, much better and much more reliable no-climb fence line has been erected from the sea all the way to the airport, so that anyone entering by the eastern fairground area meets another fence that stops them reaching the tunnel, the runway or any pedestrian access into Gibraltar. The only place people will be able to come through is where they always have, and that stretch will have a massive police presence, camera presence and vehicle presence to ensure that nobody comes into Gibraltar who should not. At the same time, we are seizing the opportunity this area offers to create something we can all be proud of, for the benefit of people on both sides of the frontier, while making absolutely clear to everyone who arrives that they are entering the British area of Gibraltar."