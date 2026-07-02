National species to be formally recognised in Gibraltar law

SUR in English 02/07/2026 Actualizado a las 16:02h.

A bill has been published for an Act to formally declare a number of National Species for Gibraltar. The declaration is largely symbolic but reflects the reality of the separate identity of Gibraltar in the natural world, as it stands out from the surrounding region through its unique wildlife.

National mammal: The Barbary macaque

The Barbary macaque (Macaca sylvanus) has been selected as the National Mammal. Like the National Bird, the Barbary macaque is a North African species, symbolising the link between Gibraltar and the neighbouring shore of the Strait. While likely introduced to Gibraltar at some stage in the past few centuries, it has become an iconic symbol of the Rock of Gibraltar.

The Barbary partridge. (Robert Perez)

National bird: The Barbary partridge

The Barbary partridge (Alectoris barbara) will take its place as the National Bird. This is another species with North African links, but which is resident and established on the Rock, which is the only place on mainland Europe where it nests.

The wild olive. (SUR)

National tree: The wild olive

The wild olive (Olea europaea) has been designated as the National Tree. The wild olive is the dominant tree and shrub species of most of Gibraltar’s habitats. Some individual trees, particularly in garden areas such as the Botanic Gardens and Trafalgar Cemetery, are particularly prominent. Its fruits are an important source of food for native wildlife including Barbary partridges, Barbary macaques and wintering birds.

The Gibraltar campion. (SUR)

National flower: The Gibraltar campion

The Gibraltar campion (Silene tomentosa) completes the list as the National Flower. This is a true Gibraltar endemic, found nowhere else in the world, and must rank as one of the world’s rarest flowers. Very few exist in the wild, and its survival has only been assured by propagation in the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens. It is a short-lived perennial with fragrant flowers ranging from white to pink. Through its uniqueness, it is probably the most special of the National Species.