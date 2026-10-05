Minister for health, John Cortes, holds Brussels meetings on implementation of UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar

SUR in English 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 08:56h.

Minister for the environment, John Cortes, has held a series of meetings in Brussels with key interlocutors, including members of the European Parliament, to discuss the implementation of the UK-EU agreement regarding Gibraltar.

The discussions focused on the environmental provisions of the treaty and Gibraltar's work to meet its obligations. Cortes outlined the measures already taken to implement the agreement and reaffirmed Gibraltar's commitment to delivering on its environmental responsibilities.

During the visit, the minister addressed recent allegations made in Brussels by local Spanish actors regarding Gibraltar's environmental record. Cortes provided MEPs with factual updates on Gibraltar's ongoing green initiatives, including progress on the construction of a new urban wastewater treatment plant.

The government described the visit as positive, adding that the process for EU ratification of the treaty remains on track ahead of a consent vote in the European Parliament scheduled for December.

Cortes noted that the discussions offered an important opportunity to clarify the situation on the ground, counter inaccurate commentary, and highlight the new framework for regional environmental cooperation established by the historic agreement.